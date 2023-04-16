Sudan clashes: Keralaite hit by stray bullet dies; he was talking on phone with son in Canada

By Express News Service

KANNUR: A Keralite was killed in Sudan's Khartoum after being hit by a stray bullet in the crossfire between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Albert Augustine (48), a native of Alakkode in Kerala's Kannur district was killed when a stray bullet hit him while he was talking on the phone in his apartment in Khartoum with his son, who is in Canada.

Albert, an ex-serviceman, has been working as a security manager with Dal Group of Companies in Khartoum, Sudan, for the last six months.

"Deeply grieved to learn about the death of an Indian national in Khartoum and the embassy is making all efforts to extend fullest assistance to the family. The situation in Khartoum remains one of great concern. We shall continue to monitor developments,’’ said External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar.

His wife Cybella and younger daughter Marita had reached Sudan two weeks ago. The tragedy hit the family when they were about to return to Kannur the next week.

Relatives of the family in Kannur have been trying to bring the mortal remains of Albert. His wife Cybella and daughter, and their family members in Kerala, are knocking at the doors of the Indian embassy in Sudan.

Meanwhile, Cybella has reportedly contacted the relatives over the phone and sought immediate intervention from the government in this as she and her daughter endure a tough time surviving even without food for the last 24 hours.

She said that even the dead body of Albert is not being removed from where it is lying in the flat. It is said that the Indian embassy has got in touch with the family and steps have been initiated to bring the mortal remains of Albert and his wife and daughter back home.

