Home States Kerala

Sudan clashes: Keralaite hit by stray bullet dies; he was talking on phone with son in Canada

The tragedy hit the family when they were about to return to Kannur the next week.

Published: 16th April 2023 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Albert Augustine was killed when a stray bullet hit him. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: A Keralite was killed in Sudan's Khartoum after being hit by a stray bullet in the crossfire between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Albert Augustine (48), a native of Alakkode in Kerala's Kannur district was killed when a stray bullet hit him while he was talking on the phone in his apartment in Khartoum with his son, who is in Canada.

Albert, an ex-serviceman, has been working as a security manager with Dal Group of Companies in Khartoum, Sudan, for the last six months.

"Deeply grieved to learn about the death of an Indian national in Khartoum and the embassy is making all efforts to extend fullest assistance to the family. The situation in Khartoum remains one of great concern. We shall continue to monitor developments,’’ said External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar.

His wife Cybella and younger daughter Marita had reached Sudan two weeks ago. The tragedy hit the family when they were about to return to Kannur the next week.

Relatives of the family in Kannur have been trying to bring the mortal remains of Albert. His wife Cybella and daughter, and their family members in Kerala, are knocking at the doors of the Indian embassy in Sudan.

Meanwhile, Cybella has reportedly contacted the relatives over the phone and sought immediate intervention from the government in this as she and her daughter endure a tough time surviving even without food for the last 24 hours.

She said that even the dead body of Albert is not being removed from where it is lying in the flat. It is said that the Indian embassy has got in touch with the family and steps have been initiated to bring the mortal remains of Albert and his wife and daughter back home.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sudan Keralite killed
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital in Kamothe
20 people still hospitalised after sunstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge . (Photo | PTI)
Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding caste census, says reliable database essential for social justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp