Life mundane, but Thrissur Zoo’s lone lion still stays active

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: Years of loneliness can take their toll on anyone, making them bored and even grumpy. However, Akash, the lone lion of Thrissur Zoo, is an exception. Despite being the only lion in the zoo ever since he was brought here in 2013, Akash, though a little lazy, can be active and aggressive when he so desires.

The beast’s feat becomes more impressive due to the fact that it has paraplegia (paralysis of hind legs since birth). For zoo visitors, Akash seems aloof, resting in the same position in its enclosure for hours no matter how many of them pass by. But zookeepers vouch for his aggressive and active nature.

“Akash’s day starts with a walk inside the larger enclosure next to his cage. It is a sight to behold atleast once in everybody’s life. Akash sharpens his claws on the tree trunk, takes a walk and drinks some water to ward off sleep,” says one of the zookeepers. He says for animals like Akash, early morning is when they are the most active.

An inbred born in Thiruvananthapuram zoo, Akash was brought to Thrissur when he was just two. Now 12, he shares a good rapport with the keepers.

Akash doesn’t like water, roars while being bathed

Despite suffering from paraplegia, Akash is able to walk and lead a good life thanks to proper medical care and physiotherapy, said Thrissur Zoo superintendent Anilkumar T V. “When generations of inbred are born, there are chances of deformation and disability like in Akash’s case,” he said.

While the visitors, children or adults, are excited whenever they reach the lion’s enclosure, life has become monotonous for Akash. “He has started aging and suffers from constipation often,” says Dhanya Ajay, the veterinary surgeon at the zoo.

“However, Akash is still energetic. He can wait for his food for hours. But if he doesn’t get it, he begins to roar. For carnivores, Monday is fasting day. However, he does not know this and gets angry if he doesn’t get food,” she said. “He doesn’t like water much. So, on bathing days the roaring will be more intense,” said Dhanya.

Past glory

Thrissur zoo, which is around a century old, housed 30 lions in its spacious enclosure until around six decades ago. Many of the lions were traded to zoos across the country for other animals

Akash

Breed: Asian-African hybrid

Age: 12; Weight: 200kg

Parents: Ayush (sire), Aishwarya (dam)

Daily food intake: 4.5kg of meat with bone

