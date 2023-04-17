Home States Kerala

On air! FM station has Kerala's first AI-driven jockey calling the tunes

RJ Gregory is the fruit of the realisation technological revolution lies in AI; to host every day

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI:  “Namaskaram, Njan RJ Gregory”! The state’s first artificial intelligence (AI)-generated radio jockey introduces himself as listeners tune into Sargakshetra 89.6 FM Community Radio. The community radio was launched last week in Mannanam, Kottayam, by the CMI congregation of the Catholic Church. 

“Artificial intelligence is making its presence felt in every sector. So we thought why not look into the possibilities of adopting the technology for our radio. Sargakshetra 89.6 FM is the first in Kerala to use the possibilities of artificial intelligence along with regular RJs.

RJ Gregory has been introduced on a trial basis,” says Fr Alex Praikalam, managing director. The radio station wanted to introduce something new for listeners, he said. “Since radio is an audio medium, it can draw attention to the characteristics of presenters.

Sargakshetra 89.6 FM, which began functioning with seven young RJs a week ago, was able to introduce AI RJ Gregory in no time,” says Fr Alex. However, this shouldn’t be seen as something that will be applied to every aspect of radio, he says. RJ Gregory will present some programmes, he adds. 

“RJ Gregory is the result of the hard work of a group of experts in AI and some youngsters who have been keenly following advancements in the technology. The virtual RJ will host every day to introduce listeners to the concept,” he says. As for programmes that involve interaction with listeners, Fr Alex says, “That won’t be possible. It would require a more advanced set-up.”

RJ Gregory is the result of Sargakshetra’s aim to be on a par with change. “In the coming days, AI will be applied to other fields as well. Before that, being true to our tagline, Sargakshetra radio is trying to move with the times, or ahead of it. RJ Gregory is the fruit of the realisation that technological revolution lies in AI. We are trying to take advantage of AI to bring this revolution to the masses. Soon, we will see  this technology in media organisations as well,” he added.

