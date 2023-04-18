Home States Kerala

Kerala first in country to prepare water budget: CM Pinarayi

In the first phase, 15 block panchayats and 94 grama panchayats prepared the water budget.

Published: 18th April 2023 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Express)

A file photo of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Kerala has become the first state in the country to prepare a water budget based on local self-government bodies by calculating water availability and consumption, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

He was releasing the public water budget and inaugurating the rehabilitation project of the Western Ghats drainage networks as part of the third phase of the campaign ‘Ini Njan Ozhukatte’ (Let me flow now) at Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

“Studies indicate that water availability is decreasing in Kerala. Therefore, it is necessary to devise programmes to ensure water storage and calculate water consumption,” the chief minister said. 

He also said the water budget includes the amount of water that can be received in each area based on its population consumption. “Despite having 44 rivers, backwaters, streams, and water bodies, many parts of the state are facing severe water shortage during the summers due to climate change and global warming. People’s Water Budget is a scientifically implemented scheme to create awareness among people against wastage of water and to promote water conservation,” Pinarayi said.

The water budget is formulated by a committee comprising representatives of the state water resources department and experts from information technology field, with the help of the Centre for Water Resource Development Management. 

In the first phase, 15 block panchayats and 94 grama panchayats prepared the water budget. It is expected to be finished in other panchayats in a time-bound manner, Pinarayi said. The involvement of the local self-government institutions should be ensured in such a way that the water obtained through the summer rains can be used for agriculture and irrigation. “Ini Njan Ozhikatte is a project conceived for the restoration of streams and rivers. The project was prepared in the context of the damage caused by the flood,” he said. “Since this government came to power, 15,119km of watercourses have been revived,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
water budget Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital.
Kharghar heat stroke: 13 dead, several in hospital; here's what actually happened
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhi reiterates call for caste census & proportionate reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp