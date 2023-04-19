Great news for spiritual tourism: PM on Sabarimala airport

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a boost to the procedural works towards setting up the Sabarimala Greenfield International Airport in Erumeli. On Tuesday, he tweeted positively in response to reports that the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) had granted site clearance for the project. Modi described the news as “great news for tourism and especially spiritual tourism.”

The MoCA has stated that the cost of the new airport will be approximately Rs 4000 crore and that the project will be completed through a public-private partnership. “After several rounds of engagement with the project proponent - KSIDC, MoCA has granted site clearance for a Greenfield Airport project in Kottayam (Sabarimala) which will enhance connectivity and development in the region.

The Kottayam Greenfield Airport project is proposed to be developed on approximately 2250 acres of land, and the KSIDC intends to undertake the project in a public-private partnership (PPP) model at an approximate cost of Rs 4000 crore,” tweeted MoCA.

Meanwhile, the total extent of the land to be acquired for the project will be 2570 acres, including 2263.18 acres of land in the Cheruvally Estate, presently under the possession of Ayana Charitable Trust under K P Yohannan’s Believers’ Church, and an additional extent of 307 acres outside the estate.

