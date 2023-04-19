Home States Kerala

Wildlife enthusiasts should suggest alternatives to end man-elephant conflict: Kerala Forest Minister

The forest-friendly  forum has helped to end the disconnect between forest officers and the public, said the minister.

Published: 19th April 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Arikomban

Arikomban found roaming in a tea estate at Periyakanal in Idukki.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Pointing out that the translocation of rogue elephant Arikomban has been delayed by a month due to the intervention of wildlife enthusiasts and court cases, Forest Minister A K Saseendran has stated that the government will follow the court’s direction in the matter.

However, he also urged wildlife enthusiasts who argue for the  rights of animals to suggest alternative ways to end the sufferings of people living in forest fringe areas. He made these remarks while inaugurating the forest- friendly forum (Vana Souhruda Sadas) at Kuttampuzha in Ernakulam district on Tuesday.

“The government has a people-friendly policy in forest and wildlife protection  issues. However, the legal hurdles created by wildlife enthusiasts through courts have been posing challenges in protecting people from wild animal attacks. The  translocation of Arikomban would have been completed on March 16 if the issue was not dragged to the court,” he said. While acknowledging the right of people to love  wild animals, he urged them to consider the sufferings caused to people living in forest fringe areas when love for wildlife becomes one-sided.

The forest-friendly  forum has helped to end the disconnect between forest officers and the public, said the minister. The government is taking steps to remove human habitation from the  buffer zone of forests, and the recommendation to remove 9 sq km of human habitation from Thattekad Bird Sanctuary will be submitted to the Centre within two weeks.  Saseendran also announced that 20 members of the tribal community in Ernakulam district have been appointed as beat forest officers.

The meeting held at Kuttampuzha  grama panchayat hall was presided over by Kothamangalam MLA Antony John. Industries Minister P Rajeeve, Angamaly MLA Roji M John, Central Zone Chief Conservator of  Forests K R Anoop, and others participated. 

