Home States Kerala

Crisis imminent, KSEB prays to rain gods amid record breaking power consumption

At 102.95 MU, power consumption touched new high on April 18; water levels in KSEB’s 5 dams plunge to 6-yr low

Published: 20th April 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: With summer rains failing to deliver and daily electricity consumption breaking records due to the sizzling summer heat, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is staring at an acute power crunch.
Power consumption touched a new high on Tuesday – the second time this month – at 102.95 million units (MU), or 10.2 crore units. On April 12, power consumption had touched 95 MU, surpassing the previous record of 92.38 MU in 2022. Power consumption in the state has stayed above 100 MU since April 13, except on April 16 when it dipped to 90.57 MU following rain in some localities. 

Moreover, peak hour demand crossed 5,000 MW for the first time with the state registering record consumption of 5,067 MW at 10.25pm on Tuesday.  

“Power consumption has seen a drastic rise this year. There are two peak hours, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm and 8.30pm to midnight. However, the peak hour at present extends up to 2am. On Monday, we purchased 13.48 MU from the national power exchange at a higher rate. Though a cap of Rs 10 per unit has been fixed by the Central Power Regulatory Commission, we will be forced to purchase power at a higher cost if the situation worsens,” said a KSEB official.

With water levels in all five major dams of KSEB plunging to a six-year-low, its hydro power stations, except Idukki, have restricted electricity generation to peak hours to save internal resources. KSEB’s mandate is to ensure water for generation of 750 MU on June 1, the first day of its water year. “There is shortage in the national power exchange, but we are managing by tapping all resources.

If there is no summer rain and consumption stays high, there will be a crisis, and we will be forced to purchase power from gas-based and imported coal-based power plants that charge more than rs 20 per unit,” said the official. A top official cautioned people to use power judiciously or there will be a power crunch. “We are running on power purchased from the national grid and dams are drying up. If internal generation plummets, we will be in trouble,” the official said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSEB power consumption Kerala State Electricity Board power crunch
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in criminal defamation case
Image of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Bill on Uniform Civil Code to be July flashpoint
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Russia plans to Make in India to resolve payment problem
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
India logs 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp