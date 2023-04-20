Johnny Nellore splits Kerala Congress, to ally with NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: True to its character, Kerala Congress (KC) has split again. The splinter group, headed by three-time MLA Johnny Nellore, of the KC, will now morph into a new party comprising leaders from central Kerala that would ally with the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Calling for a new political outfit with a national perspective, Nellore resigned from his posts as KC deputy chairman and UDF secretary on Wednesday. Significantly, the new party will be announced in Kochi on Saturday, two days prior to the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state. The leaders are believed to be seeking an audience with Modi, during his sojourn, which would boost the political significance of the outfit.

Three-time MLA (Kanjirappally) and former MP (Muvattupuzha) George J Mathew, who was KC chairman when late K M Mani was leader, is likely to head the new outfit, being reportedly floated with the support of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church. Former MLA Mathew Stephen and Victor T Thomas, who resigned as Pathanamthitta district president of KC, are also expected to be in the party.

UDF no longer what it was: Nellore

Christian right-wing outfit Church’s Auxiliary for Social Action general secretary Joy Abraham is another name that has been doing the rounds. Besides, rumours are rife that former MP and son of K M George, the founder leader of Kerala Congress, Francis George, former Pathanamthitta DCC president Babu George, and a former Congres MLA from Alappuzha will follow suit.

Nellore alleged that the farming community in the state has been getting a raw deal from the rival political fronts that have been in power. “This prompted us to float an outfit with a national perspective. We realised that only a political outfit with a secular outlook can succeed. We are in talks with all like-minded people and an announcement in this regard can be expected very soon,” he said, adding that members of CPM, CPI, Muslim League, and Congress will join hands with them.

His resignation letter cited personal reasons.“The UDF is no longer what it was during the time of Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala. A self-introspection in this regard would be good for the front,” the latter added. It will be interesting to see whether P C George, who lost the 2021 assembly polls in Poonjar, the constituency he represented several times, will join his former colleagues in the new outfit.

TNIE had earlier reported that former KC leaders, claiming to have the backing of all the churches, will float a political outfit, that is expected to work closely with the NDA. The move picked up pace after Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany vowed a deliver an MP to the BJP if the Centre promised to increase the price of rubber procured to `300/kg. The Christian outreach programme launched by the saffron party, in the run-up to Easter, further accelerated the process.

Even while the move has drawn flak, it’s difficult to miss that the proposed party appears to be a collective of political leaders whose base has shrunk considerably. Anoop Jacob MLA, leader of the KC (Jacob) faction and a former colleague of Johnny Nellore, said the move is intended to further personal gains. “It has nothing to do with farmers,” he added.

