10,331 Haj pilgrims from Kerala this year

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Unlike previous years, more pilgrims will embark on Haj pilgrimage this year from Kozhikode airport. In all, 6,322 people will leave Kozhikode for the holy land. A total of 10,331 pilgrims, including 6,322 from Kozhikode, 2,213 from Kochi and 1,796 from Kannur, will travel under the supervision of Kerala State Haj Committee this time.

Among the pilgrims, 6,094 people belong to the general category, 2,807 are non-Mahram women and 1,430 are 70 years and above with special reservations. District-wise, the largest number of applicants is from Malappuram (6,694) followed by Kozhikode (4,308).

The pilgrims will depart from three embarkation points namely Kozhikode, Kannur and Kochi. The application form submission was completed on March 20. This time the journey is straight to Mecca informed officials. Last year the pilgrims headed to Madinah first. Those selected have submitted Rs 81,000 and documents to the State Haj Committee. The second instalment of Rs 1,70,000 should be paid by the 24th of this month.

The State Haj Committee has appointed 314 Haj Trainers to assist Haj pilgrims. Apart from these, Haj volunteers will be selected and given special training at the rate of one for every 300-400 pilgrims to assist the pilgrims in Mecca and Madinah.

Classes will also be conducted for selected candidates in all districts. It will be inaugurated at the state level at 10 am on April 24 at Kottakal PM Auditorium by Haj and Minority Welfare Minister V Abdurrahman. Officials informed that classes will be completed in all districts by May 2.

