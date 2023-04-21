Home States Kerala

CIFT to study scientific disposal of fish waste at Mumbai dock

CIFT will conduct a comprehensive study to identify the most effective fish processing technology and propose scientific measures to eliminate the foul stench emanating from the dock.

KOCHI: The Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) Kochi and Mumbai Port Authority have announced a consultancy project aimed at improving the handling and processing of fish and prawn waste at Sassoon Dock in South Mumbai. The dock, which is one of the oldest fishing docks in Mumbai, generates an average of 15 tonnes of prawn peel waste per day, leading to an unpleasant odour that affects nearby residential colonies. 

“The consultancy project has the potential to significantly enhance the sustainability and efficiency of fisheries operations at Sassoon Dock. Our research will provide critical insights into best practices for handling and processing fish and prawn waste, benefiting the fishing industry and the environment,” said CIFT director George Ninan. 

