Kerala govt’s ‘unusual’ farewell for HC chief justice kicks up a row

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The farewell party hosted by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for outgoing Kerala High Court Chief Justice S Manikumar has courted controversy. The Opposition UDF termed it an unusual event that was held in a clandestine manner. A social activist approached the President and the Chief Justice of India (CJI) against the event.

It was on Tuesday that the government organised an official farewell for Chief Justice Manikumar, who is set to retire on April 23, at a five-star hotel at Kovalam. Apart from the CM, Law Minister P Rajeeve, Finance Minister K N Balagopal, Revenue Minister K Rajan, Advocate General K Gopalakrishna Kurup, Chief Secretary V P Joy and Additional Chief Secretary (home & vigilance) V Venu reportedly attended the event.

The UDF termed the farewell unprecedented. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan urged the chief minister to reveal why the farewell was organised in a hushed-up manner at a five-star hotel.

“The position of the High Court Chief Justice is not something that warrants a secret farewell by the chief minister and his ministers. However, I am happy that at least now Pinarayi Vijayan felt like showing some respect to the Chief Justice. The Chief Justice who issued the verdict in the SNC Lavlin case was given an unceremonious exit. The same Pinarayi Vijayan has now given farewell to a Chief Justice at a five-star hotel,” said Satheesan.

In his complaint to President Droupadi Murmu and Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, social activist Sabu Steephen said the event violated the ‘Restatement of Values of Judicial Life’ charter adopted by the Supreme Court. He termed it a ‘thanksgiving party’ by the CM. “There is no precedence for such kind of parties either at the state or central level, when the chief justices of high courts or a CJI retires,” he pointed out.

He urged that Manikumar be removed as Chief Justice of Kerala. Sabu also demanded that a direction be issued to appoint a commission to enquire and verify the fairness and impartiality of the outgoing Chief Justice, in matters where the state government was a party.

Meanwhile, Rajeeve defended the event, saying there was nothing unusual with the farewell party. The allegations against the event are merely aimed at creating a smoke screen, he said.

“Such farewells are hosted in many states. Reception and farewell parties for CJs are usual in Kerala as well,” he said. Rajeeve said regular meetings are held between the Prime Minister, the CJI and other SC judges. CMs too hold similar meetings with High Court CJs. “The PM holds a full-day meeting every year. In Kerala such meetings take place once or twice every year. Besides the CM, law minister, finance minister and ministers holding related portfolios usually attend them,” he said.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The farewell party hosted by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for outgoing Kerala High Court Chief Justice S Manikumar has courted controversy. The Opposition UDF termed it an unusual event that was held in a clandestine manner. A social activist approached the President and the Chief Justice of India (CJI) against the event. It was on Tuesday that the government organised an official farewell for Chief Justice Manikumar, who is set to retire on April 23, at a five-star hotel at Kovalam. Apart from the CM, Law Minister P Rajeeve, Finance Minister K N Balagopal, Revenue Minister K Rajan, Advocate General K Gopalakrishna Kurup, Chief Secretary V P Joy and Additional Chief Secretary (home & vigilance) V Venu reportedly attended the event. The UDF termed the farewell unprecedented. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan urged the chief minister to reveal why the farewell was organised in a hushed-up manner at a five-star hotel. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The position of the High Court Chief Justice is not something that warrants a secret farewell by the chief minister and his ministers. However, I am happy that at least now Pinarayi Vijayan felt like showing some respect to the Chief Justice. The Chief Justice who issued the verdict in the SNC Lavlin case was given an unceremonious exit. The same Pinarayi Vijayan has now given farewell to a Chief Justice at a five-star hotel,” said Satheesan. In his complaint to President Droupadi Murmu and Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, social activist Sabu Steephen said the event violated the ‘Restatement of Values of Judicial Life’ charter adopted by the Supreme Court. He termed it a ‘thanksgiving party’ by the CM. “There is no precedence for such kind of parties either at the state or central level, when the chief justices of high courts or a CJI retires,” he pointed out. He urged that Manikumar be removed as Chief Justice of Kerala. Sabu also demanded that a direction be issued to appoint a commission to enquire and verify the fairness and impartiality of the outgoing Chief Justice, in matters where the state government was a party. Meanwhile, Rajeeve defended the event, saying there was nothing unusual with the farewell party. The allegations against the event are merely aimed at creating a smoke screen, he said. “Such farewells are hosted in many states. Reception and farewell parties for CJs are usual in Kerala as well,” he said. Rajeeve said regular meetings are held between the Prime Minister, the CJI and other SC judges. CMs too hold similar meetings with High Court CJs. “The PM holds a full-day meeting every year. In Kerala such meetings take place once or twice every year. Besides the CM, law minister, finance minister and ministers holding related portfolios usually attend them,” he said.