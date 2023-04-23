Four die as van plunges into gorge at Poopara in Kerala

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Four persons died as a van carrying 20 passengers lost control and plunged into a gorge at Thondimala near Poopara on Kochi Dhanushkodi Highway on Saturday evening. The deceased are C Perumal, 59, Valliyamma, 70, Viswa, 8, and Sudha, 20, all residents of Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu. The police said the condition of six passengers is serious and they have been shifted to Theni Medical College Hospital.

The vehicle that fell into the gorge

The accident occurred near Thondimala Irachilpara around 6.45pm. The driver lost control over the wheel while negotiating a curve and the vehicle plunged into the gorge.

Local residents and passengers in other vehicles rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. On information, the Santhanpara police rushed to the spot and joined the rescue operation.

The injured were first rushed to a private hospital, from where they were shifted to Theni Medical College Hospital. Two persons died on the spot while two others died on the way to the hospital.

IDUKKI: Four persons died as a van carrying 20 passengers lost control and plunged into a gorge at Thondimala near Poopara on Kochi Dhanushkodi Highway on Saturday evening. The deceased are C Perumal, 59, Valliyamma, 70, Viswa, 8, and Sudha, 20, all residents of Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu. The police said the condition of six passengers is serious and they have been shifted to Theni Medical College Hospital. The vehicle that fell into the gorgeThe accident occurred near Thondimala Irachilpara around 6.45pm. The driver lost control over the wheel while negotiating a curve and the vehicle plunged into the gorge. Local residents and passengers in other vehicles rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. On information, the Santhanpara police rushed to the spot and joined the rescue operation.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The injured were first rushed to a private hospital, from where they were shifted to Theni Medical College Hospital. Two persons died on the spot while two others died on the way to the hospital.