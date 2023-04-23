Letter threatening attack on PM Modi keeps Kerala police on their toes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A letter received at the BJP state committee office threatening a suicide bomb attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state, on April 24-25, kept the police on their toes on Saturday. The letter reportedly written in Malayalam, was issued in the name of N J Johny, of Kaloor, Kochi. His name is mentioned as Joseph John in the letter.

Johny said the police contacted him four days ago and recorded his statement. As the handwriting was not a match, the cops launched a detailed probe into the incident. “I have given the police all the details. They crosschecked the handwriting and were convinced. Somebody who holds a grudge against me may have been behind the letter. I have shared the name of a person whom I suspect,” he told reporters in Kochi.

Family members said they suspect a fellow churchgoer, from the same locality, who had differences of opinion with Johny. “My father is the secretary of the church unit and had some issues with another person in the locality last week. That person had threatened to teach us a lesson.

We suspect he is behind the incident. Anyway, we will fight it legally,” Johny’s daughter said. The letter was received at the office of BJP state president K Surendran, who in turn handed it over to the police last week.

