Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus, passes away at 99 in Kerala

Shankaran was admitted to the hospital one week ago and was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments.

The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Gemini Shankaran, (99), the pioneer of the Indian circus, passed away at Kannur at a private hospital on Sunday night.

Moorkkoth Vengakkandi Shankaran (MV Shankaran), popularly known as Gemini Shankaran, was considered the pillar of the Indian circus. He brought the Indian circus to the world stage through his contributions.

Born on June 13, 1924, as the son of Kolasseriyil Kavinisserry Raman Nair and Moorkkoth Kalyani Amma, Shankaran had learnt the art of circus from Keeleri Kunhikkannan of Thalasserry, for three years.

He tried to manage his life by opening up a grocery shop at his native place but after suffering heavy losses he had to shut down the shop.

Later he joined the army and returned to Thalasserry after the Second World War. As his earlier guru Keeleri Kunhikkannan had died, Shankaran continued his training under M K Raman of Thalasserry. After two years of training under Raman, Shankaran went to Kolkata (then Calcutta) and joined Bose Lion Circus company. Later he joined the National Circus company.

His life changed when he decided to buy Vijaya Circus company in 1951. He renamed the company as Gemini Circus to suit the zodiac sign associated with his birth.

In 1977, he started his second circus company, Jumbo Circus.  Later he also started his third company the Great Royal Circus.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Shankaran was instrumental in making Indian circus famous around the world. "He was a circus artist as well as the owner of several circus companies," Pinarayi said. His departure is a big loss to the art form of circus," he said.

His mortal remains were brought to his house at Varam around 10.30 am on Monday. The funeral will be held at Payyambalam on Tuesday.

He is survived by children Ajay Shankar, Ashok Shankar and Renu Shankar.  

