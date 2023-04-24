No statewide digital literacy drive for elderly in Kerala, a decade since proposal

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The population of citizens aged 60 and above in Kerala saw a considerable jump from 5.1% in 1961 to 12.7% in 2011. The state planning board, which provided the data, estimated that the number would have increased to 16.5% now. Still, Kerala lacks a unified system to train and empower its elderly in the use of technology, to keep up with the changing times where everything is digital.

Though digital literacy was one of the key features of the state government’s decade-old ‘Vayojana Nayam 2013’ policy that aimed to protect the elderly and ensure their welfare, it is yet to implement a state-wide project for the same. The policy proposed enhancing information and communication technology (ICT) solutions for the elderly to address daily and independent living, including social communication, daily shopping, travel, public services, safety, telecare, telemedicine, and reminders.

“Though there is a proposal, no statewide project has been initiated to train senior citizens in ICT. While local bodies and NGOs have launched projects at their level, we need state-wide initiatives,” said Viju Mathew, state head of HelpAge India. Joseph Alex, managing trustee of Signature Care Home, said “Connectivity and independent living are essential to escape the loneliness that they experience at their age. It can lead to depression. We need to help them achieve digital literacy,” he said.

He said while many in his establishment know how to use smartphones and laptops and can make video calls to their children, there is a segment of senior citizens in the state that does not have any idea about it.

According to the planning board, the proportion of Kerala’s elderly population is highest in the country.

The state’s old age policy 2013 said if this continues, Kerala will have more elderly than youngsters aged below 18 by 2030, adding that the number of youngsters is on the decline in the state due to migration and low birth rates.

Meanwhile, Viju stressed on giving more importance to digital security too.“Teaching our elders how to use smartphones and make online transactions is not enough. They should also be taught ways to protect themselves from fraud,” he said.

Several local self-governments have started initiatives to support the ageing population. The Ernakulam district panchayat launched Naipunya Nagaram to offer ICT training to seniors. However, such initiatives, though noteworthy, benefit only a small number of people, highlighting the need for a state-wide drive.

