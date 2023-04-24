Home States Kerala

Now, Bahrain eyes UPI link with India

As the digital age reshapes the global financial landscape, Bahrain is following in the footsteps of Singapore, expressing interest in India’s retail payment system.

Published: 24th April 2023 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

UPI Payment apps

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)

By Express News Service

As the digital age reshapes the global financial landscape, Bahrain is following in the footsteps of Singapore, expressing interest in India’s retail payment system.

The recent integration of India’s Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and Singapore’s PayNow enabled faster remittances between the citizens of the two countries at a highly competitive rate.

Now, Abdulla Adel Fakhro, Bahrain’s minister of industry and commerce, envisions a similar partnership, citing preliminary discussions with Indian officials. India’s technological expertise has already set the stage for QR code-based merchant payments in Bhutan, Singapore, and the UAE.

Bahrain views fintech, particularly payment systems, as crucial in the evolving world of financial services.  With bilateral trade reaching $1.6 billion in 2022, the relationship between Bahrain and India is poised for growth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UPI PayNow remittances
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp