Plan your outing

Traffic curbs for PM Narendra Modi’s visit in Kochi
Monday
Restrictions in effect from 2pm to 8pm
Vehicles will not be allowed to enter from West Kochi to Thevara from 2pm to 8pm. Instead, they should enter NH via Thoppumpady, Thevara Ferry, Kundannoor, Vyttila, Edakochi and Aroor
Vehicles will not be allowed to enter Thevara ferry to Thevara and vice-versa from 2pm to 8pm. Vehicles coming from West Kochi to Thevara should take a detour from BOT East and proceed via Kundannoor, Vyttila and Thevara Ferry
Heavy vehicles proceeding to West Kochi from Ernakulam should take Kundannoor and Aroor route
Vehicles will not be allowed to enter from Pallimukku to Thevara from 2pm to 8pm. Vehicles should take a U-turn from Pallimukku and proceed to Vyttila via Kadavanthra
Vehicles going from Marine Drive towards Thevara should take a turn from BTH Hotel and proceed via Jos Junction
Private buses heading to West Kochi from Ernakulam should take Kadavanthra, Vyttila, Kundannoor and Aroor from Pallimukku.
Tuesday
Traffic restrictions from 8am to 10am
Vehicles will not be allowed to enter West Kochi and Willingdon Island area from Thevara
Vehicles heading to Thevara from West Kochi side should take a turn from BOT East towards Thevara Ferry
Parking
Those coming to attend the PM’s event on Monday from Thrissur should park vehicles at Ernakulathappan ground, Container Road and Kadavanthra Maveli Road after dropping people off at Kadavanthra.
Those coming from Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki should drop passengers at Thevara Ferry Jn and park at MVD driving test ground and Indira Gandhi Road