Home States Kerala

Plan your outing

Traffic curbs for PM Narendra Modi’s visit in Kochi.

Published: 24th April 2023 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Traffic curbs for PM Narendra Modi’s visit in Kochi

Monday
Restrictions in effect from 2pm to 8pm
Vehicles will not be allowed to enter from West Kochi to Thevara from 2pm to 8pm. Instead, they should enter NH via Thoppumpady, Thevara Ferry, Kundannoor, Vyttila, Edakochi and Aroor
Vehicles will not be allowed to enter Thevara ferry to Thevara and vice-versa from 2pm to 8pm. Vehicles coming from West Kochi to Thevara should take a detour from BOT East and proceed via Kundannoor, Vyttila and Thevara Ferry
Heavy vehicles proceeding to West Kochi from Ernakulam should take Kundannoor and Aroor route
Vehicles will not be allowed to enter from Pallimukku to Thevara from 2pm to 8pm. Vehicles should take a U-turn from Pallimukku and proceed to Vyttila via Kadavanthra
Vehicles going from Marine Drive towards Thevara should take a turn from BTH Hotel and proceed via Jos Junction
Private buses heading to West Kochi from Ernakulam should take Kadavanthra, Vyttila, Kundannoor and Aroor from Pallimukku.

Tuesday
Traffic restrictions from 8am to 10am
Vehicles will not be allowed to enter West Kochi and Willingdon Island area from Thevara 
Vehicles heading to Thevara from West Kochi side should take a turn from BOT East towards Thevara Ferry

Parking
Those coming to attend the PM’s event on Monday from Thrissur should park vehicles at Ernakulathappan ground, Container Road and Kadavanthra Maveli Road after dropping people off at Kadavanthra.
Those coming from Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki should drop passengers at Thevara Ferry Jn and park at MVD driving test ground and Indira Gandhi Road

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Traffic curbs Kochi Narendra Modi
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp