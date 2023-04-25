AI-enabled cameras: UDF alleges major irregularities behind deal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Continuing his attack against Keltron in the AI camera project, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has urged the company to release the tender documents related to the project. Chennithala has alleged major corruption in awarding the tender to Bengaluru- based SRIT India for the Rs 232 crore project.

He demanded that tender documents related to software purchase for the project should be published. He also asked the Keltron MD to reveal how much money was paid for the software. He rejected the arguments put forth by the MD that the cost of Safe Kerala project was raised to Rs 232 crore from Rs 151 crore to meet operational expenses of Keltron.

“As per the government order issued in April 2020, the tender should be awarded for a period of five years, including the facility management of camera and other equipment. However, when an agreement was signed with the company this portion was deliberately excluded. The tender was awarded after quoting Rs 151 crore. Contrary to the government order, later an amount was earmarked for facility management. It’s evident that this is a move aimed at corruption and to support the private firm,” said Chennithala.

Even Cabinet ministers kept in the dark: V D Satheesan

Strengthening the attack on the state government over the AI camera row, UDF has alleged major corruption behind the sub-contracts given for the project. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should respond to the allegations, demanded Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. Speaking at a press conference in Kochi on Monday, he alleged major irregularities behind the deal.

“The note presented by Transport Minister Antony Raju in the assembly has no mention of the companies that got sub-contract. Even cabinet ministers were kept in the dark,” he said. It’s evident from the SRIT website that the firm has no prior experience in setting up AI cameras, said Satheesan. He alleged that SRIT has links with the Uralungal Society. He alleged that Kannur-based power brokers are behind many firms associated with the project. He also questioned the claim that Rs 9.5 lakh was spent for each camera.

