S Kalesh wins Asan Young Poet award for 'Aattakkari'

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Poet S Kalesh has won the K Sudhakaran Memorial Asan Young Poet Award, instituted by Kayikkara Asan Memorial Association.

Kalesh won the award for 'Aattakkari', a collection of poems. He receives Rs 50,000 and a plaque. Kalesh is a senior correspondent of Samakalika Malayalam Varika, a sister publication of The New Indian Express.

A jury comprising Dr B Bhuvanachandran, Ramachandran Karavaram, and Shanthan selected 'Aattakkari' for the award from 51 submissions. 'Aattakkari' is Kalesh's third anthology. He has earlier won Kerala Sahita Akademy's 'Kanakashri' award and VT Kumaran Master Award.

The Asan Award will be presented to Kalesh at a function on May 5 at Kayikkara Asan Memorial Association Hall by Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil.

KOCHI: Poet S Kalesh has won the K Sudhakaran Memorial Asan Young Poet Award, instituted by Kayikkara Asan Memorial Association. Kalesh won the award for 'Aattakkari', a collection of poems. He receives Rs 50,000 and a plaque. Kalesh is a senior correspondent of Samakalika Malayalam Varika, a sister publication of The New Indian Express. A jury comprising Dr B Bhuvanachandran, Ramachandran Karavaram, and Shanthan selected 'Aattakkari' for the award from 51 submissions. 'Aattakkari' is Kalesh's third anthology. He has earlier won Kerala Sahita Akademy's 'Kanakashri' award and VT Kumaran Master Award.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Asan Award will be presented to Kalesh at a function on May 5 at Kayikkara Asan Memorial Association Hall by Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil.