A joy ride for special children on Kochi water metro’s 1st cruise

Arun Shaji, a differently-abled child, was astonished as he entered the air-conditioned boat with a wide glass overlooking the Vembanad Lake.

Published: 26th April 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI:  When India’s first Water Metro service set sail on Tuesday, it was a special moment for 10 differently-abled children who got a chance to cruise through the backwaters of Kochi on its maiden trip. 

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kochi Water Metro service online from Thiruvananthapuram, the 100-seat fully air-conditioned ‘Neeleshwaram’ began its trip from High Court, carrying the differently-abled children, who were accompanied by their parents and volunteers. The happiness and excitement of the children knew no bounds as they boarded the craft with all modern amenities.

The first official journey on the unique electric-hybrid boat was reserved for these special children from the Kochi-based Centre for Empowerment and Enrichment, an organisation working for the welfare of differently-abled children.

“It was a beautiful ride and I enjoyed it a lot. I will come again tomorrow,” said Akshay Baiju, a child with cerebral palsy, as he left the terminal after the short trip. “Of the 10 differently-abled children, four are entirely dependent on wheelchairs. The water metro terminals are disabled-friendly, and the four children could enter the boats without requiring anyone’s help,” said Mary Anitha, founder of Centre for Empowerment and Enrichment.  

With songs and dance, children make water metro’s first ride memorable

Arun Shaji, a differently-abled child, was astonished as he entered the air-conditioned boat with a wide glass overlooking the Vembanad Lake. Pointing at the tourist boats that pass by, Arun and his friends waited patiently for the boat to start moving. 

Abhinav, another child with cerebral palsy, walked from one end of the boat to the other, taking a close look at the details. “This looks similar to a metro train,” an elated Abhinav told his friends. As the group waited for the boat to begin its journey, the children sang vanjipattu and clapped their hands. 

A few of them danced in excitement. After waiting for a while, the boat sounded the horn, indicating the start of journey. “The children have travelled in other boats. But they were surprised as they could not feel the boat’s movement and the journey was jerk-free,” said Anitha. 

