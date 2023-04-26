PM promised to address violence against Christians: Cardinal

Home States Kerala

PM Modi in talks with heads of Christian denominations at Taj Malabar in Kochi on Monday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the heads of various Christian churches, who met him in Kochi on Monday, that the Centre will take steps to address the violence perpetrated on the community in the country. 

According to Major Archbishop of Syro-Malabar Catholic Church Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, who was among the seven Church heads who met Modi, the meeting was a success. 

He said the prime minister responded positively when the Church leaders conveyed their apprehension about the attack against missionaries in some north Indian states. 

“The prime minister promised protection for all religions in the country,” said the Cardinal. “We shared not only the needs of the Christian community but also that of the people of Kerala,” Alencherry said in a video message released on Tuesday. 

“The Church heads also brought to the prime minister’s attention various issues being faced by farmers and the fisher community. We presented before him the problems being faced by those living in the coastal areas of the state,” said Mar Alencherry. “The prime minister also shared the things he had done for the state of Kerala and also for the Christian community.

He spoke about the 10 per cent reservation that has been provided for those who are financially backward,” said Mar Alencherry. According to the Major Archbishop, during the conversation, the PM expressed his desire to invite the Pope to the country.

