Leading Elanjithara Melam more like a homecoming for Kizhakkoot Aniyan Marar

Until recently, he had been leading the Pandimelam for Thiruvambady Bhagavathy during Madathil Varavu

'Kizhakkoot Aniyan Marar'

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR : Thrissur Pooram is set to have a slew of changes this time. And the most important one is the change in the ‘Pramanam’ for Elanjithara Melam. Considered the largest percussion ensemble in the world in which over 250 artists participate, performing at Elanjithara Melam is not new for Kizhakoot Aniyan Marar. He had the experience of moving his hands for it for about 35 years.

“When I was invited to lead the Elanjithara Melam for Paramekkavu Bhagavathy, I felt extremely happy and considered it as a blessing of the Bhagavathy,” said Aniyan Marar. It is more like a homecoming for me, he added. He started participating in Elanjithara Melam along with his Ashan (teacher) and uncle Pariyarath Kunchu Marar and continued it for about 35 years.

For the past 12 years, Aniyan Marar had been leading the Pandimelam for Thiruvambady Bhagavathy during Madathil Varavu after the scintillating Panchavadyam.

As per the practice, for 15 chenda in the first line of the ensemble, a total of sixty chenda can be used for Pandimelam and proportionate Kombu, Kuzhal and Ilathalam. However, being a unique opportunity, the number of artists who participate in Elanjithara Melam has gone up, and now it has shot up to at least 100 chenda during each performance. “When the number of chenda goes up, the risk to lead the ensemble with proper coordination is higher. However, most of the young artists these days are well-versed,” said Kizhakoot.

When the much-awaited moment gets nearer, Marar has cut down his performances and is taking enough rest for the big day. But even at 77, the maestro is excited to lead  the Elanjithara Melam, where he performed with his Ashan many times in the past. “When I started as the lead of Thiruvambady, I thought there wouldn’t be a return to Paramekkavu. But when they invited me to lead Elanjithara Melam, I asked Thiruvambady faction for permission. They allowed me to take up the new role, but they were unhappy about missing me in their ensemble,” he added. 

For Elanjithara Melam this time, except for the ‘Pramanam’, all other artists remain the same. Velappaya Nandhan will be the lead in Kuzhal, Kummath Nandhanan in Ilathalam and Kizhakkumpattukara Kuttan in Kombu. Peruvanam Gopalakrishnan will be the lead in Veekkan Chenda or the Valamthala. 

Looking back at the journey which he commenced at the age of 16, Aniyan Marar feels joyful for the popularity gained by the art of ‘Melam’ over generations. 

“Earlier when Panchavadyam was held at night, only a few spectators would be present, and most of them will be temple committee members. But, see the large crowd for Panchavadyam or any other Melam these days. Definitely, the appreciation level of people has gone up and it is an encouragement for the artists,” he added.

