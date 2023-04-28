AI camera scam in Kerala, UDF demands judicial probe

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Once again the Chief Minister’s Office has come under a cloud of smoke after Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan cast aspersions against it on the Rs 232 crore AI camera scam. He has demanded a judicial probe into the matter and called the controversy the second Lavalin scam.

Previously, the Opposition had targeted the CM and his office in the Rs 100 crore gold smuggling case, backdoor appointments, and LIFE mission scam.

Consequently, the probe by the Enforcement Directorate led to CM’s former principal secretary M Sivasankar languishing in prison over his involvement in the scam.

The UDF meeting on Thursday decided to organise protests on the AI camera scam, including laying siege to the Secretariat on May 20.

Satheesan has alleged that the subcontract companies involved in the project lack the technical expertise to handle AI.

“All the scam’s origin ends at the CMO. Former Keltron MD T R Hemalatha, who retired from service in 2021, is currently working as a senior vice president and head of the technology division at Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society, which reveals that all the way leads to a single box,” said Satheesan.

