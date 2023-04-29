Thrissur pooram: Crowd the festival and ensure your safety: Women’s group

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: K‘antha Njanum Varam Thrissur Pooram Kanan...’ is a popular folk song associated with Thrissur Pooram. In the ditty, a woman asks her husband whether she could accompany him to the Thrissur Pooram.

Now, a group of women is getting ready to rewrite it. Under the aegis of Women Integration and Growth through Sports (Wings), a clutch of women is set to raid Thekkinkadu Maidan on pooram day, especially during kudamattom.

In an effort to encourage more women to attend the festival this year, a WhatsApp group has been active under the name ‘Pooram Kanan’. “It is a pseudo tradition that dictates that women remain in the kitchen on festival days, while the men go out and enjoy the pooram. This should change.”

“One reason that many women stay back is concern over safety. Instead of coming out as individuals, let groups of women crowd the pooram. This will automatically ensure their safety,” said Vinaya N A, a cop by profession and advocate of women’s empowerment.

Launched in 2016, Wings is an organisation that aims to secure space for women on playgrounds. While the crowds for kudamattom and Elanjithara melam have been growing every year, there has not been a proportionate increase in women spectators. The bitter experiences of many in the past have played a key role in ensuring this.

“Of course, a single woman amid hundreds of men can result in a tough situation, safety will come in numbers,” said Vinaya.

Last year, following a similar campaign by Wings, many women thronged Thrissur. “Once you get a taste of it, you will never be able to stay at home for the next pooram,” said Parvathy, who participated in the 2022 festivities.

Pavilion for women

Like last year, the district administration will set up a pavilion for women to watch kudamattom. As more people are expected this year, a larger accommodation will be set up. “Such spaces should have been set up in other venues and for the fireworks,” said V Athira, BJP councillor.

Sample fireworks light up sky over cultural capital

Thrissur: The sample fireworks lit up the sky over Thekkinkadu Maidan on Friday evening. Thousands of people gathered in the city to witness the pyrotechnic show, a precursor to the grand display that awaited them on Thrissur Pooram day. As is the norm, both Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu factions led the sample fireworks. Thiruvambady faction lit the fireworks first, and it lasted for about two minutes. After a brief pause, the fireworks of the Paramekkavu faction were also lit.

The Koottapporichil, the culmination of the show, lasted for three long minutes, leaving the people spellbound. The items on show included palm leaf crackers, Amit (aerial crackers), Gundu and Kuzhiminnal. The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization officials had taken samples from each to check for banned chemicals ahead of the show. It had permitted the use of 2,000 kilograms of explosives this year, leaving the Devaswoms delighted. While Thiruvambady made their presence known by lighting up the sky in a slew of colours, Paramekkavu’s show focused on loud bangs. Unlike in previous years, spectators were allowed entry into Swaraj Round in small numbers.

