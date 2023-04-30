EXPRESS DIALOGUES | Nothing is above motherhood, not even an Oscar: Sheela

By Express News Service

As someone whose life story mirrors the evolution of Malayalam cinema, Sheela is a household name. Having acted in over 400 films and won multiple national and state awards, she has also made a mark as a director, writer and painter. Sheela talks to TNIE about her professional journey, take on motherhood and the contemporary movie scene. Edited excerpts:

You have been an actor, writer and painter… what did you enjoy the most?

I was first and foremost an actor. Everything else was just a hobby.

But were you passionate about acting?

Not really… I was compelled to do cinema due to family circumstances. In fact, I hated acting initially… But I gradually grew into it.

There is an account of your father beating up the entire family for going to a movie. Even the neighbour who tagged along was not spared…

(Laughs out) I was barely 10, then. After beating us, he said he will allow us to enter the house only if we confess to a priest. We proceeded to confess to the great sin. The priest instructed us to do penance.

From such a strict, religious background, you went to the other extreme…

Yes... I was compelled by financial constraints following my father’s death. I was barely 13 when I entered the industry. It was a Tamil film. While on that set, I was chosen for the Malayalam film Bhagyajaathakam. There was no looking back… Movies helped me save my family, and secure my sisters’ lives. I am very happy.

Is it true that you used to be paid more than your male co-stars at one point of time?

I used to demand what I wanted and producers used to agree. There was no competition though. I didn’t even know what others were getting.

Were there any ego issues over remuneration?

With Sharada and Jayabharathi? No. We were very close.

What about with male co-stars?

How can there be ego battles between male and female actors? We act in so many films together... in love and fight scenes… there were no ego issues, ever.

Have you ever felt you did not get the recognition that Sharada received?

Never. I am very happy and content with whatever has come my way. What will I do with one more award? Sharada continues to be a very good friend.

You have portrayed many strong female characters – in Ashwamedham, Sthanarthi Saramma, Kallichellamma. Do you think there is now a dearth of strong female characters in Malayalam cinema?

Not really... There are many strong characters and powerful female actors even now. In fact, present day actresses are better artists.

You used to act in several films at the same time. How was that life?

I will be Prem Nazir’s lover in one film, before transforming into his mother for the next shoot on the same day. (Emotes...) But when I came back after taking a break, things had changed. Now artists have the privilege of focussing on one role and concentrating on performance. Today’s artists are lucky in that sense.

You have acted in many films with Sathyan, Prem Nazir and Madhu. Who among them was your favourite co-star?

Madhu sir (chuckles). I was very comfortable with him. We had very good personal chemistry. He was very open and flexible. I could tell him anything, joke around… (chuckles).

How about your equation with Sathyan and Nazir?

Sathyan sir was like a schoolmaster. He would scold me when I was late to the sets. He was the one who taught me discipline and punctuality. Nazir sir was very quiet and serene. So one couldn’t joke around with him, too. Madhu sir was my best friend.

How was your stint in other languages?

I have acted with MGR in Tamil and NTR in Telugu. But I have done only very few films outside Malayalam.

It is said that you rejected an MGR film to do Chemmeen…

Yes. My mother was an avid reader and she loved the novel. Also, she told me it is better to be the head of a cat than the tail of a tiger (chuckles).

You enjoyed a very good rapport with Jayalalithaa, too…

We acted in Tamil and Telugu films together. We were good friends.

She became the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. You once harboured similar dreams...

Yes, I had political ambitions; but that was not for power or positions. I wanted to do many things for my state. I felt political power would be helpful in achieving the same. But then, a small fish struggled to swim with the sharks (chuckles).

But why the Congress?

That was the only party I knew then. My father was a huge fan of Jawaharlal Nehru.

Do you have any favourite political leaders?

I like Oommen Chandy a lot. I like our present CM Pinarayi Vijayan, too, a lot. Our chief minister is a good human being. He is a man who cares for common people. I met him once at Chennai airport. He had no airs about him. Saw him going to a bookshop and browsing through books. I did not recognise him initially. Then it struck me. He is very humble.

Why do you think actors have struggled to make it big in politics in Kerala, as is the case in Tamil Nadu?

I don’t know… But I think the situation is changing.

How did you get into direction?

Actually, I decided to direct a film to help a journalist friend who had some financial issues. Also, I had written my story ready. That’s how my first film Yakshaganam happened.

People did not believe that you directed the film… Many thought it was Madhu who did it…

Yes… As he had already directed a few films, many thought that was the case. Then, Madhu wrote a newspaper article in which he clarified that he had no role in the movie.

Was it an easy process?

I had acted in some 300 films by then. I used to observe film-making very closely as I was keen to understand the process.

Then why did you stop?

It is a very tough job. Unlike now, directors had to do everything by themselves then. It’s too much of a hardship.

Why did you quit acting, in between?

Because I wanted to be with my son. I wanted to enjoy being a mother.

Do you think being a mother is more important than being an artist?

Certainly… Family trumps films. Why have kids then? A house becomes a home only with a woman in it.

But then its only women artists who pay the price…

Yes… But that is something to be proud of. Women have many roles to play. An artist, after all, is just an artist. Being a mother is much above that.

Is it true you even changed your phone number during the time as producers and directors would not stop calling you offering roles…

Yes.

What prompted you to make a comeback?

Once my son got married, all my responsibilities ended. I discussed the matter with my son. Sathyan Anthikad and Shyamaprasad had been asking for my date for a long time. I decided it’s time…

What changes did you notice on your return to the industry?

Everything had become easier. Films had become more realistic. Also, film-making had advanced, technologically.

You were once talked of being the great granddaughter of Kuriyedathu Thatri? Is there any truth to that?

(Laughs out) I have heard the story. There is no truth… We have been Christians for generations. We are Syrian Catholic.

Are you religious?

I love going to temples and churches. I might have gone to more temples than many Hindus. My God is my conscience.

How do you view the caravan culture? Has it impacted relationships among artists?

No. Rather, I think it has made things more comfortable and convenient. You should understand that comfort and convenience come before relations. A caravan provides a good space to change costumes and relax, especially for women. These are facilities that were not available in the past. I find caravans very beneficial.

Did you refuse Bharathan’s Rathinirvedam? Did you regret it when the film became a cult classic?

I have no regrets in refusing to do it. But there is one film that I do regret not doing. That was a film on Madhavikutty (later Kamala Surayya). She was very happy when I was chosen to portray her. But things didn’t work out. Another is Bhargavi Nilayam. I had to drop out, due to a clash in call sheets. These are my only regrets.

Do you find it offensive when mimicry artists imitate you? Don’t you think they are making fun of you?

Not at all… I love watching them! I find it amusing to see the artists exaggerate while trying to imitate actors. They do so because we are famous. People love pastiche acts. Well, only a mango tree laden with fruits gets stoned.

In Manassinakkare, there is a song in which actor Jayaram parodies Prem Nazir. Did it stoke your memories to Nazir?

Oh my! Jayaram did it perfectly. It was a deja vu moment. It was as if the person called Jayaram had taken a back seat and the persona of Nazir sir took over.

Your life was an eventful one. What do you consider your biggest achievement... something that filled you with pride?

Being a mother and giving birth to a very beautiful and good son is my biggest achievement.

So you are a mother first...

Yes, of course. Nothing comes above motherhood. Not even an Oscar award.

Do you watch present-day films?

Yes. I watch two films daily! It has become a routine. New films are good and realistic. I have six young friends who give me feedback on the latest releases. But instead of watching the ones with good reviews, I make it a point to see the ones they tell me to avoid on OTT. I do so to whet my curiosity as to why those films didn’t do well at the box office. So I am up-to-date on what is happening in the industry.

Of the new releases, do you have any favourites?

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, Ini Utharam and Romancham. I was so impressed by the confidence of the director and producer of Romancham who took the risk with an unconventional storyline. It was a film that I watched without break. Then, there are some films that leave you bored in 15 minutes.

Most films are failing at the box office these days... What do you think needs to be done to get people to watch films?

One can’t blame the public when a film doesn’t tick. The industry should have its finger on the pulse of the people. To attract audiences, directors should search out good stories and work diligently on them. They shouldn’t make a film just because they have a producer!

You used to paint. Do you still do it?

It has been a long time since I took up the brush. I do feel guilty when I look at a blank canvas in my studio at home. But you need to be in the mood for it. I am in a happy mood right now. So, watching films is what I like. As for painting, it is like meditation. Whenever I faced problems, I took up the brush and it helped.

Do you believe in fate? Has it played a big role in your life?

Yes, a lot. Fate has the capacity to completely turn your life topsy-turvy. But, fate can be won over with intelligence. But I don’t believe in horoscopes.

Today a lot of old films are being remade. Can you name a film that you would like to see remade?

Vazhve Mayam is one film that I would love to see remade with Mammootty in the lead. It was one of my favourite movies.

Are you happy and satisfied with your life?

Very much… I have always been happy and satisfied. God has given me everything and I don’t have any more desires left in my life.

You have been quoted as saying you want to be cremated and your ashes immersed in the Bharathapuzha…

That is a good Hindu custom. Why let our body be eaten up by worms. I want to blend with Kerala, my state, which has made me what I am today.

