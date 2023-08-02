Royal family comes out against renovation of Travancore House

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With only two days remaining for the inauguration of the renovated Travancore House in New Delhi, a member of the erstwhile Travancore royal family has approached the New Delhi municipal council alleging that the illegal construction has destroyed the heritage building. The family has also raised ownership over the palace which is under the custody of the state government.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the renovated palace in a grand programme on August 4. The government has sanctioned Rs 40 lakh for the inaugural function.

In a letter to the Vigilance director, municipal council, New Delhi, Adithya Varma, a member of the erstwhile royal family, said the construction activities undertaken in Travancore House were done without the permission of the municipal council and the Archeological Survey department.

“They are trying to change the nature of the building and property. The landscape has been changed. Age-old trees have been cut down. An ancient gate of the Travancore House which had been the traditional emblem of the kingdom of Travancore has been demolished. A fountain which was situated in the middle of the building was also demolished.

The old granite flooring of the palace was changed to modern tiles without seeking approval from the authorities, destroying the original design of the ancient Travancore house. It has been categorised as a heritage building by the New Delhi municipal council,” the letter said.

In the letter, the royal family also staked its claim over the Travancore House. “As per the file no 17(20) of the Ministry of States dated August 28, 1949, the Travancore House has been included in the list of private properties belonging to the Maharaja of Travancore, Sree Chithira Thirunal Bala Rama Varma,” it said.

