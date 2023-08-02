Stray dogs massacred in Thiruvananthapuram airport; government intervenes, orders probe

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a gruesome incident, the authorities at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport have allegedly slain about 20 dogs straying in the airport premises and buried them in a piece of land they own. It’s suspected that some of the dogs were buried alive.

Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani, who visited the spot on Tuesday, indicated that the dogs were poisoned. The government has got proper and strong evidence against the airport authorities, she told TNIE. She said she will hand over a report on the incident to the chief minister for further action.

“They (the airport authorities) caught both nurtured and stray dogs, claiming to give them up for adoption. The airport’s own vehicle was used for catching and transporting them. From the preliminary investigation, we found that the dogs were injected with something, and we collected the syringes. We are waiting for the postmortem report,” Chinchu Rani told TNIE.

She said the state will not tolerate this kind of cruelty against strays, and anybody involved in such acts will be duly punished under the law. “A case has been registered against the airport authorities. It’s really shocking that such a gross violation was committed by the authorities. The department has appointed an inquiry commission, and we have hard evidence against airport authorities,” the minister said.

Many dogs were alive when they were buried, says PFA trustee

According to preliminary information, the dogs were caught from inside and outside the airport last Wednesday and Thursday. The issue came to light after a video started circulating on social media.

The Valiyathura police registered an FIR against the Airport Authorities and four others involved in the crime after People for Animals (PFA) took up the issue.

“We immediately sprung into action. Carcasses of the dogs were exhumed from the burial site on Friday and sent for postmortem. The remnants of the bodies were given to the lab for further scrutiny on Tuesday,” said a police official.

The culprits were charged under IPC Sections 429, 428, and 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, of 1960.

PFA trustee Maria Jacob told TNIE that the organisation came to know about the incident from one of the dog catchers.

“It was so brutal, many of the dogs were alive when they were buried. Vaccinated and sterilised dogs were among them,” Maria, who is also a member of the State Animal Welfare Board, said. When contacted, the authorities of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport refused to comment.

