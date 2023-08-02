Home States Kerala

Was unaware of allegations against CMO in plea: IG

In a letter addressed to his lawyer, Lakshman stated that he became aware of references against the state government in the petition only recently.

Published: 02nd August 2023 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

 Inspector General of Police Gugulloth Lakshman. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Inspector General of Police Gugulloth Lakshman, who had made serious allegations against the Chief Minister’s office in his petition before the Kerala High Court, has expressed his intention to withdraw the plea seeking to quash the cheating case involving conman Monson Mavunkal. In the case registered by the crime branch, Lakshman is the third accused.   

In a letter addressed to his lawyer, Advocate Noble Mathew, Lakshman stated that he became aware of references against the state government in the petition only recently. Therefore, he requested the immediate withdrawal of the petition. Lakshman clarified that he had not seen the copy of the petition filed by his advocate as he is on medical leave.

In his letter to the chief secretary in this regard, he stated that “the advocate has filed the petition. I am on medical leave. I have not seen the copy of the petition filed by the advocate so far.” Lakshman explained that after receiving a notice from the CB, he had authorised Adv Noble to file a petition for quashing the FIR. Subsequently, he filed a criminal miscellaneous case, but Lakshman came to know through media that the contained references against the government. 

