CPM rejects demand for Shamseer apology

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has categorically rejected demands from various quarters for Speaker A N Shamseer to apologise for his remarks about promoting myths over scientific temper. Speaking at a press conference called after NSS announced a protest, party state secretary M V Govindan, without naming the caste-based organisation’s chief, Sukumaran Nair, said history does not repeat twice, implicitly referring to the Sabarimala temple protests.

“If any attempts are made to isolate and attack A N Shamseer, the CPM will protect and defend him. Shamseer won’t apologise for his statement. Congress leaders should read Nehru’s books ‘Discovery of India’ and ‘Glimpses of World History’. The CPM stands by the right of believers to believe,” Govindan said.

“There is also the right of a non-believer not to believe. At the same time, CPM disagrees with several subjects that believers raise as part of their belief. Myth should be treated as myth, and not as science. It should not be linked to the present. It can not be accepted if they argue that myth is linked to the present,” he said. CPM is not against people visiting Ganesha temples and offering prayers in protest against Shamseer. It was the prime minister who talked about Lord Ganesha undergoing plastic surgery. Belief and science are separate things. CPM has the largest membership of Hindus. No one should take the patronage of Hindus,” he said.

Govindan criticised V D Satheesan’s statement that Congress has left the door open for new thoughts. “Why did he use the word thoughts instead of ideas? There are concerted efforts to rebrand the myth. The aim is to use it for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The BJP is using the NSS’ position politically.

There is communalism behind BJP’s attack on young CPM leaders with Muslim names. The name of Shamseer is the issue. Lord Ganesha is a myth, not science. However, believers can follow their beliefs. They could consider things divine which are presented as divine. We don’t question it. There are myths and those that are not,” he added.

Sathrusamharam to 'safeguard' speaker

It seems the NSS call to protest against A N Shamseer’s remarks has not gone down well with some of the members of the outfit at the grassroots level. On Wednesday, Anchal Job, the NSS Karayogam president of Edamulackal village, Kollam, came in support of the speaker.

In solidarity with the speaker, Job performed a traditional Hindu offering, Sathrusamhara ritual to ‘safeguard’ him on August 2 at his native village, Edamulackal. Speaking to TNIE, Job expressed his support to Shamseer and launched a scathing attack on NSS general secretary Sukumaran Nair.

“Sukumaran Nair told us to pray against Shamseer’s remarks. Who is he to give such orders? Shamseer did not attack the Hindu religion. Rather, he was discussing science, logic, and the coexistence of mythical beliefs,” said Anchal Job.

Hindu Aikya Vedi’s protest march

The Hindu Aikya Vedi will launch intense protest if Speaker A N Shamseer refuses to tender an apology for his statement denigrating Lord Ganesha, said state president K P Sasikala and working president Valsan Thillankeri in Kochi on Wednesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should break his silence on the statement made by Shamseer, said Sasikala. The Hindu Aikya Vedi will organise protest marches to the head offices of the three devaswom boards on August 9 declaring that temples are not government property but belong to devotees, she said.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has categorically rejected demands from various quarters for Speaker A N Shamseer to apologise for his remarks about promoting myths over scientific temper. Speaking at a press conference called after NSS announced a protest, party state secretary M V Govindan, without naming the caste-based organisation’s chief, Sukumaran Nair, said history does not repeat twice, implicitly referring to the Sabarimala temple protests. “If any attempts are made to isolate and attack A N Shamseer, the CPM will protect and defend him. Shamseer won’t apologise for his statement. Congress leaders should read Nehru’s books ‘Discovery of India’ and ‘Glimpses of World History’. The CPM stands by the right of believers to believe,” Govindan said. “There is also the right of a non-believer not to believe. At the same time, CPM disagrees with several subjects that believers raise as part of their belief. Myth should be treated as myth, and not as science. It should not be linked to the present. It can not be accepted if they argue that myth is linked to the present,” he said. CPM is not against people visiting Ganesha temples and offering prayers in protest against Shamseer. It was the prime minister who talked about Lord Ganesha undergoing plastic surgery. Belief and science are separate things. CPM has the largest membership of Hindus. No one should take the patronage of Hindus,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Govindan criticised V D Satheesan’s statement that Congress has left the door open for new thoughts. “Why did he use the word thoughts instead of ideas? There are concerted efforts to rebrand the myth. The aim is to use it for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The BJP is using the NSS’ position politically. There is communalism behind BJP’s attack on young CPM leaders with Muslim names. The name of Shamseer is the issue. Lord Ganesha is a myth, not science. However, believers can follow their beliefs. They could consider things divine which are presented as divine. We don’t question it. There are myths and those that are not,” he added. Sathrusamharam to 'safeguard' speaker It seems the NSS call to protest against A N Shamseer’s remarks has not gone down well with some of the members of the outfit at the grassroots level. On Wednesday, Anchal Job, the NSS Karayogam president of Edamulackal village, Kollam, came in support of the speaker. In solidarity with the speaker, Job performed a traditional Hindu offering, Sathrusamhara ritual to ‘safeguard’ him on August 2 at his native village, Edamulackal. Speaking to TNIE, Job expressed his support to Shamseer and launched a scathing attack on NSS general secretary Sukumaran Nair. “Sukumaran Nair told us to pray against Shamseer’s remarks. Who is he to give such orders? Shamseer did not attack the Hindu religion. Rather, he was discussing science, logic, and the coexistence of mythical beliefs,” said Anchal Job. Hindu Aikya Vedi’s protest march The Hindu Aikya Vedi will launch intense protest if Speaker A N Shamseer refuses to tender an apology for his statement denigrating Lord Ganesha, said state president K P Sasikala and working president Valsan Thillankeri in Kochi on Wednesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should break his silence on the statement made by Shamseer, said Sasikala. The Hindu Aikya Vedi will organise protest marches to the head offices of the three devaswom boards on August 9 declaring that temples are not government property but belong to devotees, she said.