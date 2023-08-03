NSS protest against Shamseer continues, waits for CM’s response

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The row over Speaker A N Shamseer’s remarks continues to boil over with the Nair Service Society staging protests across the state by organising ‘Namajapa yathra’ (prayer procession) and making offerings at Ganesha temples. With the CPM throwing its weight behind Shamseer dismissing NSS’ demand for his apology, the organisation is learnt to be waiting for the response of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Dismissing CPM state secretary M V Govindan’s stance that Shamseer was right in his remarks, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said the organisation will seek further options after waiting for the response from the state government.

“The faithful will consider Govindan’s words as the stance of the CPM. The Speaker’s response to the issue was also not clear. Such responses won’t settle the pain of the faithful. The stance of the government needs to be known. If the government too takes a similar stance, NSS will have to seek other peaceful and practical ways to settle the issue,” Sukumaran Nair said.

Meanwhile, making his stance clear, Sukumaran Nair said he never demanded Shamseer’s resignation, but only sought an apology from him for disrespecting the beliefs of Hindus. Speaking after making offerings and breaking coconut for Lord Ganesha at Sree Mahadeva temple at Vazhappally in Changanassery, Nair lashed out at Shamseer and the CPM.

“A person who holds a constitutional position disrespected and dishonoured a Hindu deity through his words. His words deeply hurt the sentiments of the faithful. There is no compromise in the matter. Shamseer should tender an apology to the faithful. For a believer, faith is above science. It is faith that leads the faithful. But Shamseer created a situation in which the entire community is forced to fight to protect their faith,” Nair said.

Nair added that it was improper to invoke science on the issue. Meanwhile, the stringent stance taken by the NSS is likely to reflect in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Following this, Congress leaders, including V D Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan have demanded Shamseer to correct his words.

