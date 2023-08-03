Home States Kerala

NSS protest against Shamseer continues, waits for CM’s response

Sukumaran Nair said he never demanded Shamseer’s resignation, but only sought an apology from him for disrespecting the beliefs of Hindus.

Published: 03rd August 2023 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair breaking coconut at Sree Mahadeva temple at Vazhappally in Changanassery as part of the protest against Speaker A N Shamseer. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The row over Speaker A N Shamseer’s remarks continues to boil over with the Nair Service Society staging protests across the state by organising ‘Namajapa yathra’ (prayer procession) and making offerings at Ganesha temples. With the CPM throwing its weight behind Shamseer dismissing NSS’ demand for his apology, the organisation is learnt to be waiting for the response of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Dismissing CPM state secretary M V Govindan’s stance that Shamseer was right in his remarks, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said the organisation will seek further options after waiting for the response from the state government.

“The faithful will consider Govindan’s words as the stance of the CPM. The Speaker’s response to the issue was also not clear. Such responses won’t settle the pain of the faithful. The stance of the government needs to be known. If the government too takes a similar stance, NSS will have to seek other peaceful and practical ways to settle the issue,” Sukumaran Nair said.

Meanwhile, making his stance clear, Sukumaran Nair said he never demanded Shamseer’s resignation, but only sought an apology from him for disrespecting the beliefs of Hindus. Speaking after making offerings and breaking coconut for Lord Ganesha at Sree Mahadeva temple at Vazhappally in Changanassery, Nair lashed out at Shamseer and the CPM.

“A person who holds a constitutional position disrespected and dishonoured a Hindu deity through his words. His words deeply hurt the sentiments of the faithful. There is no compromise in the matter. Shamseer should tender an apology to the faithful. For a believer, faith is above science. It is faith that leads the faithful. But Shamseer created a situation in which the entire community is forced to fight to protect their faith,” Nair said.

Nair added that it was improper to invoke science on the issue. Meanwhile, the stringent stance taken by the NSS is likely to reflect in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Following this, Congress leaders, including V D Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan have demanded Shamseer to correct his words.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPMNSSA N Shamseer
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp