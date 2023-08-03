Home States Kerala

Paddy cultivation witnessing a decline in Kerala

Among the districts, Alappuzha, which had the second-highest cultivation, experienced a dip of 3815 hectares.

Published: 03rd August 2023 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.(Photo | Express)

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Paddy cultivation is witnessing a steep decline in Kerala, apparently due to the increasing cost of production and deficiencies in procurement. The area under cultivation went down by 9300 hectares and rice production dipped by about 65,000 tonnes in 2021-22, according to the latest agricultural statistics from the government’s Department of Economics and Statistics.

The total area of cultivation and rice production in 2021-22 were 1.95 lakh hectares and 5.62 lakh tonnes, while the previous year’s figures stands at  2.05 lakh hectares and 6.26 lakh tonne.

Among the districts, Alappuzha, which had the second-highest cultivation, experienced a dip of 3815 hectares (9.46 per cent decline). Palakkad and Thrissur ranked first and third in cultivation, recorded a decline of 412 hectares and 287 hectares, respectively. The state’s overall year-over-year decline in cultivation and production was -4.54 per cent and -10.34 per cent, respectively.

On the other hand, coconut production increased by 15.60 per cent, despite a 0.44 per cent decline in the area of cultivation. The total production was 5535 million nuts in 2021-22, compared to the previous year’s 4788 million nuts. Malappuram topped the list with 964 million nuts produced, followed by Kozhikode with 921 million nuts. Idukki and Wayanad had the lowest production with 50 million and 64 million nuts, respectively.

In the spice and condiments category, black pepper production decreased by 3.20 per cent, from 33,591 tonnes in 2020-21 to 32,516 tonnes the following year. Turmeric production recorded a slight growth of -0.24 per cent, while ginger production increased by 6.54 per cent. In terms of fruits, banana production decreased by 82,944 tonnes, and plantain production declined by 2853 tonnes in FY 2022. Cashew production also fell short by 5048 tonnes compared to 2020-21.

Among vegetables, cucumber and bitter gourd production increased by 5615 tonnes and 1186 tonnes, respectively. However, snake gourd production fell by 1488 tonnes, and drumstick production decreased by 295 tonnes.

Despite the government’s various efforts, the area under vegetable cultivation has witnessed a sharp decline over the years. The total area under vegetable cultivation decreased by 1.80 per cent in 2020-21 and 4.78 per cent in 2021-22. Palakkad and Idukki, which were the toppers in FY  21, also experienced a decrease in the area of cultivation. Malappuram, accounting for 11.69 per cent of the state’s total cultivation, was the topper in 2021-22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AgriculturepaddyDepartment of Economics and Statistics
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp