Shamseer: I have not hurt anyone’s religious sentiment

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amidst signs of a gathering storm with the Congress following the NSS to jump on the BJP-led bandwagon baying for his blood over remarks on science and myth, Speaker A N Shamseer held his ground on Wednesday, asserting that he has not hurt anyone’s religious sentiment. The CPM leadership firmly stood by Shamseer, rejecting demands that the speaker “correct” his statement.

Terming the controversy “unfortunate”, Shamseer made it categorically clear that he will not withdraw his remark. “How can a statement about promoting scientific temper be termed as hurting religious sentiments?” he wondered.

Sangh Parivar organisations had come out against Shamseer after he said myths were being taught as scientific truths in schools in contemporary India. The political campaign took a new turn after the NSS called for major protests against the speaker. The Congress leadership, which conspicuously maintained silence over the issue, came out with a statement on Wednesday. Taking its cue from the NSS, Congress leaders V D Satheesan, K Sudhakaran and Ramesh Chennithala demanded an apology from Shamseer.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Shamseer said his remarks were not against any religion. “I’m not against the faithful. The remark was not intended to hurt any believer. I’m not someone who hurts the sentiments of any religion. I do respect all religious points of view. As per Article 25 of the Constitution, every Indian citizen has the right to profess, practise and propagate any religion. The Constitution also includes Article 51 A(h) which says that scientific temper be promoted,” he said.

Unnecessary dimensions being given to issue, says Shamseer

Shamseer said unnecessary dimensions are being given to the issue. “Such discussions are unfortunate in a state like Kerala. Earlier too, numerous such remarks have been made (by other people). I too did the same. It was not intended to hurt any believer of any faith. To be honest and frank, I am not someone who hurts any religion,” he said.

Responding to a query on NSS asking why such remarks are not being made against other religions, Shamseer referred to a 2016 speech of his, that had drawn criticism from another section of believers. Rejecting campaigns against him, Shamseer said he was not someone who was air-dropped as the speaker. “I have come to public life through student politics. No one can question my secular credentials,” he said.

To another question on how the Sangh Parivar had taken up such issues, Shamseer replied that a hate campaign is being unleashed in the country. “Kerala was able to withstand and resist it. It’s part of an attempt to extend the reach of the hate campaign to the state. Kerala society, especially the faithful, will reject such a move. True religious believers stand with me,” he added.

Responding to questions on demands by NSS and Congress leaders for Shamseer’s apology, the Speaker said it’s their right to make such demands. “NSS general secretary is the representative of an organisation. He’s someone who tries to understand things with clarity. Exactly like I have got a right to make a speech, he has got every right to say what he said,” added Shamseer.

