Home States Kerala

Artificial reefs to come up in 3,477 fishing villages; 200 in Kerala 

An artificial reef is a structure, placed on the sea bed as a substitute for natural habitats. With a fixed scientific design, it functions as a self-sustaining production system.

Published: 05th August 2023 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of the efforts to improve the livelihood of fishermen and promote sustainable fishing, the Union government will install artificial reefs in 3,477 fishing villages across the country, including 220 villages in Kerala. The project is being implemented with the technical support of the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).

According to CMFRI, a 17 to 30 per cent increase in catch was observed at the locations where the reefs have already been installed. The technology has been launched in 132 locations with a total area of 3.7 lakh sq m across the country, including Kerala under the leadership of CMFRI. 

Five pre-stakeholder workshops were conducted in 42 villages in the Thiruvananthapuram district from Tuesday to Friday to educate fishermen about the potential of artificial reefs in transforming the marine fishing landscape. Site identification for the installation of reefs was finalised during the meetings held at Poonthura, Vettukad, Perumathura, Kayikkara and Vizhinjam fishing villages in association with the Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation Limited (KSCADC).

An artificial reef is a structure, placed on the sea bed as a substitute for natural habitats. With a fixed scientific design, it functions as a self-sustaining production system on the sea bed. The project has been undertaken under the Prime Minister’s Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) scheme, with 60 per cent funding from the Centre and 40 per cent from the state governments.

In recent years, CMFRI has been installing artificial reefs in the coastal waters of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Kerala on an experimental basis under the leadership of principal scientist Joe K Kizhakudan. The project helped enhance fish availability at low operation costs. 

“CMFRI has developed protocols for site selection, design, fabrication, deployment and impact assessment of this innovative technology,” said director A Gopalakrishnan.

“It will discourage bottom trawling in the near shore areas and help the marine environment regenerate which will be beneficial to small-scale fishers,” he said.  

According to CMFRI, over 300 species coexist in a settled artificial reef habitat. The commercial varieties being attracted to the reef include breams, groupers, snappers, perches, cobia, sea bass, rabbit fishes, silver biddies, seer fish, barracuda, mackerel, trevallies, queen fishes etc.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Marine Fisheries Research InstituteArtificial reef
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp