Woman nabbed for trying to kill mother of newborn in hospital room

During questioning, it was understood that the accused was a friend of the husband of the woman who was admitted to the hospital.

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: A 25-year-old woman hailing from Kayamkulam was taken into custody by Pulikeezhu police for allegedly trying to kill a woman, who gave birth to a child four days ago, in a private hospital in Parumala on Friday, said Pulikeezhu inspector of police Ajeeb Ebrahim. 

He said the accused reached the hospital disguised as a nurse on Friday evening. “Then she entered the room where the woman and her baby were admitted. After entering the room, she allegedly tried to inject air into the woman’s vein. However, the hospital staff questioned the accused as they grew suspicious, and informed the police. Thus, she was taken into custody by the police.

During questioning, we understood that the accused was a friend of the husband of the woman who was admitted to the hospital. The accused is also married, and her husband is working abroad,” said Ajeeb. 

