Kerala to focus on animation, VFX for job creation

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government is redirecting its attention towards AVGC-XR (animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, and extended reality), recognising its substantial potential to foster a thriving industry and generate numerous job opportunities.

Chief Secretary V Venu, during his recent visit to Kochi, emphasised the government’s intention to amplify the significance of the sector within the state. “Animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, and extended reality hold immense potential for the future. We have a pool of young talents working globally in this industry,” said Venu while inaugurating an event.

Ashish Kulkarni, chairman of FICCI AVGC Forum, highlighted the abundance of talented individuals in Kerala with a passion for caricature, painting, and similar skills. “Technological advancements have benefited these youngsters, as well as technicians in the film industry. A significant number of individuals are engaged in the Malayalam film industry as art directors and technicians. With technological progress, they also gained the opportunity to explore new horizons,” he explained.

The emergence of large-scale animation companies and the establishment of small-scale studios within the state have contributed to the excellence of Malayalees in this field. “While most animation companies are situated in cities like Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, or Hyderabad, they later recognised the talent in Kerala and began expanding here,” Ashish said.

Recent years have seen the establishment of animation and VFX companies like Vismaya Max, Philms CGI, and Zibu in Kerala. Ashish noted, “Numerous small-scale studios are sprouting up in Kerala, offering locals a chance to thrive.” This expansion has enabled many employees to work for national or international firms while remaining in their home state. Shybu Mundakkal, director of Vismaya Max, highlighted the growing number of AVGC-XR companies and institutes in the state.

P Jayakumar, CEO of Toonz Media Group, commended the policy-level initiatives taken by both Union and state governments in incorporating animation and VFX courses into the curriculum, labelling it a game-changer. “This will enable interested students to develop skills and pursue careers within the industry,” Jayakumar said. , urging the implementation of AVGC-XR task force recommendations.

Given the dynamic nature of this field, continuous updates are pivotal. Shybu emphasized India’s role as an AVGC-XR hub, with projects from international companies like Disney often outsourced here. “Individuals with skills can freelance for such companies. Job placement rates are high. However, staying up-to-date is crucial,” he emphasised.

KOCHI: The state government is redirecting its attention towards AVGC-XR (animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, and extended reality), recognising its substantial potential to foster a thriving industry and generate numerous job opportunities. Chief Secretary V Venu, during his recent visit to Kochi, emphasised the government’s intention to amplify the significance of the sector within the state. “Animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, and extended reality hold immense potential for the future. We have a pool of young talents working globally in this industry,” said Venu while inaugurating an event. Ashish Kulkarni, chairman of FICCI AVGC Forum, highlighted the abundance of talented individuals in Kerala with a passion for caricature, painting, and similar skills. “Technological advancements have benefited these youngsters, as well as technicians in the film industry. A significant number of individuals are engaged in the Malayalam film industry as art directors and technicians. With technological progress, they also gained the opportunity to explore new horizons,” he explained.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The emergence of large-scale animation companies and the establishment of small-scale studios within the state have contributed to the excellence of Malayalees in this field. “While most animation companies are situated in cities like Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, or Hyderabad, they later recognised the talent in Kerala and began expanding here,” Ashish said. Recent years have seen the establishment of animation and VFX companies like Vismaya Max, Philms CGI, and Zibu in Kerala. Ashish noted, “Numerous small-scale studios are sprouting up in Kerala, offering locals a chance to thrive.” This expansion has enabled many employees to work for national or international firms while remaining in their home state. Shybu Mundakkal, director of Vismaya Max, highlighted the growing number of AVGC-XR companies and institutes in the state. P Jayakumar, CEO of Toonz Media Group, commended the policy-level initiatives taken by both Union and state governments in incorporating animation and VFX courses into the curriculum, labelling it a game-changer. “This will enable interested students to develop skills and pursue careers within the industry,” Jayakumar said. , urging the implementation of AVGC-XR task force recommendations. Given the dynamic nature of this field, continuous updates are pivotal. Shybu emphasized India’s role as an AVGC-XR hub, with projects from international companies like Disney often outsourced here. “Individuals with skills can freelance for such companies. Job placement rates are high. However, staying up-to-date is crucial,” he emphasised.