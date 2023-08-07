Home States Kerala

Kerala to focus on animation, VFX for job creation

The emergence of large-scale animation companies and the establishment of small-scale studios within the state have contributed to the excellence of Malayalees in this field.

Published: 07th August 2023 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Anna Jose
Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government is redirecting its attention towards AVGC-XR (animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, and extended reality),  recognising its substantial potential to foster a thriving industry and generate numerous job opportunities.

Chief Secretary V Venu, during his recent visit to Kochi, emphasised the government’s intention to amplify the significance of the sector within the state. “Animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, and extended reality hold immense potential for the future. We have a pool of young talents working globally in this industry,”  said Venu while inaugurating an event.

Ashish Kulkarni, chairman of FICCI AVGC Forum, highlighted the abundance of talented individuals in Kerala with a passion for caricature, painting, and similar skills. “Technological advancements have benefited these youngsters, as well as technicians in the film industry. A significant number of individuals are engaged in the  Malayalam film industry as art directors and technicians. With technological progress, they also gained the opportunity to explore new horizons,” he explained.

The emergence of large-scale animation companies and the establishment of small-scale studios within the state have contributed to the excellence of Malayalees in this field. “While most animation companies are situated in cities like Pune,  Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, or Hyderabad, they later recognised the talent in Kerala and began expanding here,” Ashish said.  

Recent years have seen the establishment of animation and VFX companies like Vismaya Max, Philms CGI, and Zibu in Kerala. Ashish noted,  “Numerous small-scale studios are sprouting up in Kerala, offering locals a chance to thrive.” This expansion has enabled many employees to work for national or international firms while remaining in their home state. Shybu Mundakkal, director of  Vismaya Max, highlighted the growing number of AVGC-XR companies and institutes in the state. 

P Jayakumar,  CEO of Toonz Media Group, commended the policy-level initiatives taken by both Union and state governments in incorporating animation and VFX courses into the curriculum, labelling it a game-changer. “This will enable interested students to develop skills and pursue careers within the industry,” Jayakumar said. , urging the implementation of AVGC-XR task force recommendations.
Given the dynamic nature of this field, continuous updates are pivotal. Shybu emphasized India’s role as an AVGC-XR hub, with projects from international companies like Disney often outsourced here. “Individuals with skills can freelance for such companies. Job placement rates are high. However, staying up-to-date is crucial,” he emphasised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
jobsVFX animation
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp