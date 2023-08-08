Home States Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan moves resolution in assembly against imposition of UCC in the country

The Law Commission of India had last month received submissions from the public regarding suggestions for implementing the UCC in the country.

Published: 08th August 2023 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addresses the Assembly session, in Thiruvananthapuram, Tuesday, August 8, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday moved a resolution in the state assembly against the BJP-led central government's plan to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country.

After the resolution was moved by the Chief Minister, several amendments and modifications were suggested by the Congress-led opposition UDF that welcomed the Left government's move.

The Chief Minister said the Kerala Legislative Assembly was concerned and dismayed at the Cente's move to impose UCC and termed the action as "unilateral and hasty".

The CPI(M)-led government's decision came amid an ongoing campaign against the UCC by both the ruling Left and the opposition UDF in the state, as well as various religious organisations in the state.

Both fronts had organised seminars separately in Kozhikode recently against the UCC, in which the representatives of various religious outfits took part.

The Law Commission of India had last month received submissions from the public regarding suggestions for implementing the UCC in the country.

