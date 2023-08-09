Puthuppally bypoll on September 5; Cong pins hopes on son to continue OC’s legacy

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As Puthuppally readies itself for the byelection on September 5, the UDF has claimed the early bird benefit, with the Congress announcing the candidature of Chandy Oommen. The CPM is expected to finalise its candidate by Friday. The names of Reji Zacharia, K M Radhakrishnan and Jaick C Thomas are doing the rounds.

While the Congress is confident of riding the sympathy wave, the ruling Left plans to fight the bypoll, with special focus on the state government’s developmental initiatives. With less than a month remaining for the election, all the three fronts are gearing up with on-ground preparations.

On Tuesday evening, the Election Commission announced the byelection to Puthuppally seat that fell vacant following the demise of former chief minister Oommen Chandy (OC). As expected, the Congress announced its decision to field Oommen Chandy’s son in less than three hours. After an urgent meeting in Delhi, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and state president K Sudhakaran announced Chandy’s candidature.

“The Congress national leadership has approved Chandy Oommen as the UDF candidate in Puthuppally. He will start election work from tomorrow,” said Sudhakaran. “Puthuppally was represented by Oommen Chandy for the past 53 years. Bearing his memories in mind, we have none but Chandy Oommen to present before Puthuppally. The party leadership in Kerala unanimously recommended his name,” said Venugopal. The UDF has pinned its entire hopes on the sympathy wave and has been making all attempts to cash in on the same.

Bypoll occasion for people to assess govt’s devpt initiatives, says Govindan

The Congress is oozing confidence, as it is almost sure that the Oommen Chandy factor would carry it through the bypoll. Party leaders have hence made it a point to mention Oommen Chandy on each and every possible occasion. Both the party and the UDF have been going the extra mile to project Oommen Chandy as the symbol of Puthuppally, thereby making his son the de facto heir to his political legacy.

On the other hand, the LDF plans to focus on the left government’s developmental initiatives. The CPM has entrusted V N Vasavan and K K Jayachandran as election incharge. The party has decided to tread cautiously and not to rush with announcing the candidate. There are indications that a surprise candidate could emerge in the final stage.

CPM state secretary MV Govindan said it will be an occasion for the people to assess the developmental initiatives of the state government. “The CPM is ready to face the election at any point of time, and hence there’s no worries of an early poll. Left will be able to expose the anti-developmental mindset of the Opposition. It’s going to be a political fight,” he said, adding that the election could also be termed as a referendum on the government.

The BJP has currently three names under consideration, including senior leader George Kurian. The names of N Hari and Lijinlal are also under consideration. The candidate will be finalised at the BJP and NDA meet ing to be held on Saturday. Soon after the Congress announced his candidature, Chandy Oommen, who was at his father’s tomb at St George Orthodox Church in Puthuppally rushed to his house. Speaking to media, Chandy said he would take the responsibility as a challenge as he was succeeding his father, who represented the constituency for 53 years.

“Party has entrusted me with a major responsibility and I will fulfil it in its true spirit. While there is a sentiment among people of Puthuppally over the demise of Oommen Chandy, it would be a political fight too. The election will definitely be a mandate against the administrative failure of the LDF government,” Chandy said. Leader of Opposition V D Satheeshan said Chandy Oommen was announced as candidate after discussions with senior leaders in Congress and UDF. The Congress and UDF have shown that it could decide on a candidate without any delay.

“Candidate declaration in Thrikkakara and Puthuppally are examples. We are going for a united fight. The Congress has decided to give election charge to K C Joseph and T h i r u v a n c h o o r R a d - hakrishnan. We have already established 182 booth level committees in the constituency,” he said. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the UDF will register a landslide victory. “The people will cast votes for the UDF candidate in memory of the great contributions that Oommen Chandy has made to Puthupally. The Congress and UDF face the election with utmost confidence. The people’s mandate will be against the anti- people activities of the LDF government,” he said.

Poll picture

■ Last date for filing nominations : Aug 17

■ Scrutiny of nominations : Aug 18

■ Last date for withdrawal of nominations : Aug 21

■ Date of poll : Sept 5

■ Date of counting : Sept 8

