'Land of My Dreams' wins top prize as 15th international documentary festival concludes

Published: 10th August 2023 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Land of My Dreams director Nausheen Khan having a chat with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the concluding ceremony of the 15th IDSFFK on Wednesday. Ministers V Sivankutty, G R Anil and Antony Raju

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Land of My Dreams, directed and produced by Nausheen Khan, was selected as the best long documentary at the 15th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala -- organised by the Kerala Chalachitra Academy -- that drew to a close on Wednesday.

The jury observed that the film is a commendable and courageous act of owning one’s voice in a political climate that is choking it steadily. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and a certificate.

Chardi Kala - An Ode to Resilience, directed and produced by Prateek Shekhar, was selected as the second-best long documentary, bagging a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a certificate. 15 Seconds A Lifetime, directed by Divya Kharnare, got a special mention in the long documentary category.

The best short documentary award (non-fiction) -- carrying a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a certificate --- was awarded to Somewhere Near and Far/ Kahin Door aur Pass, directed by Gurleen Grewal. Mum, directed by Siddhant Sarin, was named the second-best short documentary. What Do I Do After You, directed by Lourdes M Supriya, and The Soil, directed by Vishnu Raj P, were given a special mention in the short documentary category.

A Flower in a Fog light, directed by Garuv Puri, was selected as the best film ( short fiction), earning a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and a certificate. When I Look at the Horizon, directed by Tarique Ahamed, was selected as the second best film (short fiction). 1 Samuel 17, directed by Alen Savio Lopez, was selected as the best campus film.

Short fiction category

