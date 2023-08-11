Home States Kerala

Jet fuel manufacturing unit, green hydrogen plant on CIAL’s cards

The move is to take a step closer to the zero carbon emission target of CIAL.

Published: 11th August 2023 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

CIAL Kochi airport

An aerial view of the Cochin International Airport (Representational photo | EPS)

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: If things go as planned, Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) will have a jet fuel manufacturing unit built by BPCL Kochi unit that can cater to its fuel requirements. An initial round of discussions between the stakeholders of BPCL and Industries Minister P Rajeeve took place in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday in this regard.

“Discussions are on regarding the jet fuel manufacturing unit required for Kochi airport. Along with the implementation of BPCL’s state-of-the-art bio CNG waste treatment plant in Kochi within one year, there are also plans to implement other large-scale projects in Kerala,” said Minister Rajeeve.

According to an official with BPCL, CIAL has submitted a proposal for setting up a synthetic aviation fuel unit. “The discussions are in the preliminary stage, and nothing has been finalised yet,” said an official. 

Synthetic fuels, also known as e-fuels, can make a significant contribution to decarbonizing the aviation sector. The government aims to declare ‘net-zero carbon Kerala’ by 2050, and as part of that, various campaigns have been initiated in other sectors, including agriculture, road transportation, etc. 

The move is to take a step closer to the zero carbon emission target of CIAL. “As of now, nothing has been finalised. Only initial discussions have started. We may do it in the coming years,” said S Suhas, managing director of CIAL. 

According to experts, the aviation industry is one of the sectors that will pose the biggest decarbonisation challenge. Indian aviation is the third-largest and fastest-growing market in the world. Therefore, aircraft cannot adopt electric or hydrogen-based decarbonisation. 

As per the European Commission Joint Research Centre’s paper on synthetic fuel in aviation, the long lifecycles of aircraft and the development time of aircraft engines complicate the need for a fast and widespread transition to new, low-carbon technologies. Therefore, measures are being taken to introduce bio-fuel or synthetic fuel to replace conventional fuel.

AIRPORT TO ADOPT HYDROGEN BUSES
Minister P Rajeeve, in his social media post, said that the meeting also discussed setting up a ‘Green Hydrogen Plant’, jointly with BPCL, CIAL, and Ashok Leyland. “The move is to provide a sustainable mobility option to CIAL by adapting to hydrogen buses. Ashok Leyland will provide hydrogen buses to CIAL, and it can use the produced hydrogen fuel to operate the buses on the runway,” said a source.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cochin International Airport BPCL Kochi Jet fuel manufacturing
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp