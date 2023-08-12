Noted Mappilapattu singer Vilayil Faseela dies at 63 in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Vilayil Faseela, known for her contribution in popularizing Mappilapattu worldwide passed away in Kozhikode on Saturday. Faseela, who was 63-year-old suffered a heart attack in her residence in Velliparamba, which eventually led to her death, informed the family members.

The late 80s was the golden era for Faseela, who had sung several songs to the compositions of noted music creators back then.

Faseela in her career spanning over 4 decades has sung more than 5,000 Mappilapattu. Her collaboration with Vadakkumkara Mohammed Kutty (V M Kutty) was also appreciated widely.

Later she got married to VM Kutty and converted to Islam. She was earlier known as Vilayil Valsala. She was going through a difficult phase in her life after her partner VM Kutty passed away in 2021. Born in Vilayil, Eranad Taluk, Malappuram district, Faseela started her career in Mappilapattu in 1970. She was studying in fifth standard when she got the opportunity to sing her first Mappilapattu.

Makkathe Rajathiyay, Kalburuki Karanjonnu, Makkathe Rajathiyay, Muthilum Mutholi, Mailanchi Kombodichu, Padavikalathereyulla, Manavatti, Puthukkaminakkam, Chithira Pathini, Aadee Periyavan and many more. She is also a recipient of Kerala Mappila kala academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award. She has also rendered songs for movies including Mailanchi and 1921.

