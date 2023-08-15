In Onam norm, airfares to Europe, Gulf hit festive high

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Burning a big hole in passengers’ pockets, airlines have hiked their fares to various Gulf destinations, with ticket prices going up from Rs 30,000 to as high as Rs 1 lakh in economy class this holiday season. Travellers to Europe have been similarly impacted. Ticket prices to Dubai during the off-season average around Rs 10,000 (one-way) from Kochi, Rs 11,000 from Thiruvananthapuram, and Rs 11,500 from Kozhikode, which has increased to Rs 35,000, Rs 40,000, and Rs 36,000, respectively, this festive season, travel agents said.

“August–September is peak travel season. Airlines such as Etihad, Qatar and Emirates charge exorbitant fares, starting at Rs 70,000 and going up to Rs 1 lakh for economy. On the other hand, ticket rates of Indian airline companies, such as Air India and IndiGo start at Rs 30,000–Rs 35,000,” said Nithin Luke, branch manager and tour operations head of Riya Travels.

Interestingly, inbound fares from the Gulf sector remain unchanged. “The price of a ticket from Dubai to Kochi stays between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000, even during Onam week,” said Nithin.

Industry officials said expatriates returning to Gulf countries from Kerala opt for connecting flights to save money. “During the off-season, ticket prices range between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000 per person. But during peak season (July to September), fares range from Rs 32,000 to Rs 35,000. The only way to travel budget-friendly is to book tickets with connecting flights,” said Vineeth Nair, who is travelling to Dubai this week with his wife and son. “I saved around Rs 30,000 on tickets by opting for a one-stop layover flight from Kochi,” he added.

According to tour operators, fares on domestic routes have also increased. “A Bengaluru-Kochi ticket, which is usually priced around Rs 2,500, now costs Rs 5,000,” said Thomas Mathew of Kottayam-based Golden Dreams Tours and Travel.

K N Shastri, a travel operator based in Kochi, said that with schools closing for the Onam vacation, there is a holiday rush to the Gulf. “This is reflected in the high outbound airfares to the region,” he said.

Industry officials point out that airlines follow a demand-based pricing system. “Post Covid, companies were ruthless in overcharging passengers during peak season, especially during July-August, when schools re-open after vacations in the Gulf,” said Ramesh Mathew, who returned from Doha a couple of years ago. He said the major share of the market is enjoyed by airlines owned by the UAE government -- Emirates and Etihad. “Therefore, it will not intervene to introduce a price cap during peak season,” he said.

As per the air service agreement (ASA) signed between the UAE and India in January 2014, airlines of both countries are allowed to operate a total of 66,000 seats per week between Dubai and 15 Indian cities. “This has restricted the operation of additional flights or chartered flights to the region, as this will affect normal services. Though the state government is keen to operate low-cost chartered flights from the Gulf region during peak season, it is difficult to execute,” said a source with the government.

Fares to Europe see spike

Apart from the festive season, August–September is also the period of student intake in European countries, as well as Australia, and Canada. “A huge number of students travel to European countries during this period, and airlines see this as an opportunity. On average, the base fare to Toronto, Canada, which comes in at around Rs 70,000 during the off-season, has now shot up to Rs 2 lakh,” said Nithin.

“Gulf region is a transit hub for most of the flights operating from Kerala to European and Southeast Asian countries, resulting in the rapid increase in airfares during the season,” he added.

KOCHI: Burning a big hole in passengers’ pockets, airlines have hiked their fares to various Gulf destinations, with ticket prices going up from Rs 30,000 to as high as Rs 1 lakh in economy class this holiday season. Travellers to Europe have been similarly impacted. Ticket prices to Dubai during the off-season average around Rs 10,000 (one-way) from Kochi, Rs 11,000 from Thiruvananthapuram, and Rs 11,500 from Kozhikode, which has increased to Rs 35,000, Rs 40,000, and Rs 36,000, respectively, this festive season, travel agents said. “August–September is peak travel season. Airlines such as Etihad, Qatar and Emirates charge exorbitant fares, starting at Rs 70,000 and going up to Rs 1 lakh for economy. On the other hand, ticket rates of Indian airline companies, such as Air India and IndiGo start at Rs 30,000–Rs 35,000,” said Nithin Luke, branch manager and tour operations head of Riya Travels. Interestingly, inbound fares from the Gulf sector remain unchanged. “The price of a ticket from Dubai to Kochi stays between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000, even during Onam week,” said Nithin.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Industry officials said expatriates returning to Gulf countries from Kerala opt for connecting flights to save money. “During the off-season, ticket prices range between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000 per person. But during peak season (July to September), fares range from Rs 32,000 to Rs 35,000. The only way to travel budget-friendly is to book tickets with connecting flights,” said Vineeth Nair, who is travelling to Dubai this week with his wife and son. “I saved around Rs 30,000 on tickets by opting for a one-stop layover flight from Kochi,” he added. According to tour operators, fares on domestic routes have also increased. “A Bengaluru-Kochi ticket, which is usually priced around Rs 2,500, now costs Rs 5,000,” said Thomas Mathew of Kottayam-based Golden Dreams Tours and Travel. K N Shastri, a travel operator based in Kochi, said that with schools closing for the Onam vacation, there is a holiday rush to the Gulf. “This is reflected in the high outbound airfares to the region,” he said. Industry officials point out that airlines follow a demand-based pricing system. “Post Covid, companies were ruthless in overcharging passengers during peak season, especially during July-August, when schools re-open after vacations in the Gulf,” said Ramesh Mathew, who returned from Doha a couple of years ago. He said the major share of the market is enjoyed by airlines owned by the UAE government -- Emirates and Etihad. “Therefore, it will not intervene to introduce a price cap during peak season,” he said. As per the air service agreement (ASA) signed between the UAE and India in January 2014, airlines of both countries are allowed to operate a total of 66,000 seats per week between Dubai and 15 Indian cities. “This has restricted the operation of additional flights or chartered flights to the region, as this will affect normal services. Though the state government is keen to operate low-cost chartered flights from the Gulf region during peak season, it is difficult to execute,” said a source with the government. Fares to Europe see spike Apart from the festive season, August–September is also the period of student intake in European countries, as well as Australia, and Canada. “A huge number of students travel to European countries during this period, and airlines see this as an opportunity. On average, the base fare to Toronto, Canada, which comes in at around Rs 70,000 during the off-season, has now shot up to Rs 2 lakh,” said Nithin. “Gulf region is a transit hub for most of the flights operating from Kerala to European and Southeast Asian countries, resulting in the rapid increase in airfares during the season,” he added.