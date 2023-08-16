Home States Kerala

Invoke pre-trial detention only to maintain public order: Kerala HC

The court emphasised that if the cases highlighted a lack of connection to the ‘public order’ as envisioned by such detention orders, the detention itself would be unlawful. 

Published: 16th August 2023 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2023 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Representational image of Kerala High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala High Court has underscored that the power of preventive detention can only be invoked in cases where an individual’s activities pose a threat to public order or are detrimental to society.

Such measures cannot be utilised as a punitive action or as a substitute for a criminal trial. This ruling was issued in response to the annulment of a detention order under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 2007 (KAAPA) against an individual who was implicated in three NDPS cases and two Indian Penal Code cases.

The court’s pronouncement followed a petition by George Francis’ mother, contesting the detention order issued against him under the KAAPA, categorising him as a known goonda. The petitioner’s legal representative argued that he could not be classified as either a drug offender or a ‘goonda’ under the legal provisions.

The court emphasised that if the cases highlighted a lack of connection to the ‘public order’ as envisioned by such detention orders, the detention itself would be unlawful. 

The mere possession of a narcotic substance should not be assumed as part of a stockpile unless evidence establishes an intent to distribute. Such substances could be held for personal use. However, if any indication of a commercial motive surfaces, then these “stocks” may indeed be classified as actions influencing public order. Therefore, the authority issuing the detention order should scrutinise the nature of offences.  In line with its verdict, the court directed the immediate release of George Francis. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High CourtKAAPA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp