Harshina starts her protest in front of Secretariat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Harshina K K who has been fighting against the alleged medical negligence of doctors of Kozhikode Medical College, started her protest in front of the Secretariat on Wednesday. She demanded the government take action against the doctors who allegedly left a pair of scissors in her abdomen during a C-section in 2017 and compensate her for the suffering. She said she shifted the protest venue as she felt the government was ignoring her demands.

“I was holding a protest at Kozhikode Medical College for the past several months. But ministers have been evading me,” said Harshina. She said she is looking for an opportunity to meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as she was dissatisfied with the response from the health department.

“The investigations by the health department were not in my favour. The health minister has not taken any action other than offering her sympathies. Now I doubt that even the findings of the police would be sabotaged,” added Hashina. State Congress president K Sudhakaran visited her at the protest venue and offered all support.

Harshina lived with the scissors inside he abdomen for five years, enduring pain. Her husband had to wind up his business due to her ill health.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi, wrote to Pinarayi Vijayan requesting him to address the concerns of Harshina.

An initial investigation by the medical college denied any wrongdoing on the part of doctors. However, a police investigation found that the scissors belong to the MCH. This report was rejected by a medical board.

Harshina and her husband M K Ashraf were dragged out from the medical officer’s office when they protested against the decision of the medical board that rejected the police findings.

Rahul Gandhi writes to CM demanding compensation for Harshina

Senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding adequate compensation for Harshina. During his recent visit to Wayanad, Rahul met Harshina and her family.

She had submitted a petition to the MP demanding a fair probe and compensation. Subsequently, in the letter written on August 16, Rahul mentioned that Harshina has been battling long-term health problems due to medical negligence.

“Their pain of living with the consequences of medical negligence for over five years is heartbreaking. Their suffering has already taken a huge emotional and financial toll on the family. I am enclosing a copy of the petition submitted by them to me. In light of the unique circumstances of this case, I request the state government to consider their demands and kindly provide adequate compensation,” Rahul wrote in the letter.

