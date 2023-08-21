‘Malinyamuktha Nava Keralam’ door-to-door waste collection a big hit

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After months since the launch of the ‘Malinyamuktha Nava Keralam’ campaign following the Brahampuram fire accident, there has been noteworthy progress in the door-to-door waste collection of non-biodegradable waste through Haritha Karma Sena. According to reports, the state’s average door-to-door waste collection rate increased from 48 per cent in March to an impressive 78 per cent in June.

Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh expressed optimism about this achievement, stating, “When the campaign was initiated, merely 48 per cent of households across the state had access to door-to-door collection services. Within just one month, this figure has risen to 78 per cent. We are aiming for 100 per cent in the near future.”

He went on to provide a breakdown of the progress, noting that out of the 1,034 local bodies in the state, 422 have effectively achieved door-to-door collection rates of 90 per cent to 100 per cent. Additionally, 298 local bodies reached rates between 75 per cent and 90 per cent, while 236 achieved rates of 50 per cent to 75 per cent. Unfortunately, 78 LSGs still fall below the 50 per cent mark in this service.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan introduced the three-phase ‘Malinkyamuktha Nava Keralam’ campaign in May 2023 to address the waste management crisis in the state, with a deadline set for March 2024. Minister Rajesh clarified the phases, stating that the first phase spanned from March 2023 to June 2023, the second was planned for November 2023, and the third and final phase was set for March 2024.

To bolster waste management infrastructure, various facilities were established across the state, including mini materials collection facilities (MCFs) and resource recovery facilities (RRFs). Following the first phase, a total of 1,284 mini MCFs, 75 MCFs, and 7 RRFs were installed throughout the state.

“Furthermore, a total of 1,689 projects were envisioned for this financial year, with local bodies throughout the state allocating `2,290 crore solely for waste management in the same period,” the minister elaborated.

Phase 1 of the campaign also involved the removal of waste heaps from public areas. Through the collaboration of residents, over 5,965 garbage-prone spots were identified and 5,479 of these spots were effectively cleaned.

