Senior Congres leader Chennithala upset over new list of CWC, says close sources

By PTI

ALAPPUZHA/KOTTAYAM: Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala is said to be upset over the new list of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), in which he was named as a permanent invitee, sources close to him said on Monday.

Chennithala,who acted as party's state president, was hoping to get recognition as a CWC member, they said.

However, the senior leader was included in the key committee of the Congress as a permanent invitee, a post he had held 19 years ago, while Shashi Tharoor, who joined the Congress party only over a decade ago, was made a CWC member, they claimed.

Chennithala has refused to speak to the media on the matter, considering the ongoing campaign for the bypoll elections being held in the Puthuppally Assembly Constituency, which was necessitated due to the demise of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy last month.

The senior leader, however, has conveyed his displeasure to the top leadership of the party.

"He feels humiliated once again. Earlier, he was denied the post of Leader of Opposition after the 2021 Assembly polls," a source told PTI.

Reacting to the queries on the non-inclusion of Chennithala in the CWC, AICC general secretary Venugopal, who is in Alappuzha today, told media that the Congress has the ability to neatly solve the problems in-house.

"Ramesh Chennithala is not only the Kerala leader of the party, he is also one of the important leaders of Congress in India. If he has any difficulty (in connection with the CWC list), the party leadership will not hesitate to solve it," Venugopal said.

The AICC general secretary (Organisation) said that the party will use the services of Chennithala.

Venugopal further said that as per the decision taken in 'Chintan Shivir', the reorganisation was done by ensuring 50 per cent representation for leaders belonging to backward, SC/ST and minority communities, and he termed the CWC list "a revolutionary" one.

Meanwhile, Satheesan said Chennithala had no displeasure over the list. "He is a leader who stands firmly with any decision taken by the national leadership of the Congress," he claimed.

Chennithala came to know about the list on Sunday afternoon while campaigning for Congress candidate Chandy Oommen in Puthuppally.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday reconstituted the party's top decision-making body with some leaders of the G23 grouping, including Shashi Tharoor and Anand Sharma, who were critical of the party leadership in the past among the 84 members.

The new Congress Working Committee, formed 10 months after Kharge took charge as the President of the party, includes several young faces who are below the age of 50, leaders from weaker sections, and 15 women.

The new CWC has 39 regular members, 32 permanent invitees, including some in-charges of states, and 13 special invitees, including presidents of the Youth Congress, the National Students' Union of India, the Mahila Congress, and the Seva Dal as ex-officio members.

