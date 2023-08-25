National recognition a sweet revenge for Indrans   

Arya U R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Home (#Home), the 2021 Malayalam film about the desperate mild-mannered family man Oliver Twist, who just wants to be in the company of his two tech-savvy sons, had viewers crying with joy at the end. A major reason for this was the portrayal of the technology-challenged Oliver by actor Indrans.

When the 69th National Film Awards were declared on Thursday, Indrans won Special Jury Mention for his role in Home, which was also named the Best Film in Malayalam. For the actor, it was also a sweet revenge for being denied last year’s Kerala State Film Awards owing to the controversy over the sexual assault case involving producer-actor Vijay Babu.

If he thought the same, Indrans did not show it when he was mobbed by media persons the location of his new film, Kalkkandam, in Adoor after the declaration of the national awards. Despite winning national recognition, the actor replied to queries in the same, down-to-earth manner that he is known for.

“I felt sad when the film was not recognised then, though it was made after a lot of struggles by the cast and crew during the pandemic. It was a troubling phase for us when the film failed to get a theatrical release, and the makers went for an OTT release. However, it turned out to be the right choice for us, as many watched the film, including the non-Malayali audience who reached out to me and to whom – despite not knowing their language – I shared my gratitude for their warm reviews. I always had the feeling #Home must be recognized for its timely subject about three generations which addresses present social culture too,” Indrans said.

Sharing his excitement over the national recognition for the film, Indrans said, “This achievement is a reward for our efforts. The acceptance of #Home as Best Film can be credited to an audience too. The proverb ‘If you want something, the entire universe conspires to help you achieve it’ proved true in my case,” he said. Indrans said the character Oliver Twist was dear to him as he is like him in real life when it comes to using smartphones.

Asked what responsibility does the award puts on him now, the actor replied with a smile, “I wish to follow my course of acting as it is. The award is an energy booster to excel and perform more roles in future.”

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Home (#Home), the 2021 Malayalam film about the desperate mild-mannered family man Oliver Twist, who just wants to be in the company of his two tech-savvy sons, had viewers crying with joy at the end. A major reason for this was the portrayal of the technology-challenged Oliver by actor Indrans. When the 69th National Film Awards were declared on Thursday, Indrans won Special Jury Mention for his role in Home, which was also named the Best Film in Malayalam. For the actor, it was also a sweet revenge for being denied last year’s Kerala State Film Awards owing to the controversy over the sexual assault case involving producer-actor Vijay Babu. If he thought the same, Indrans did not show it when he was mobbed by media persons the location of his new film, Kalkkandam, in Adoor after the declaration of the national awards. Despite winning national recognition, the actor replied to queries in the same, down-to-earth manner that he is known for.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “I felt sad when the film was not recognised then, though it was made after a lot of struggles by the cast and crew during the pandemic. It was a troubling phase for us when the film failed to get a theatrical release, and the makers went for an OTT release. However, it turned out to be the right choice for us, as many watched the film, including the non-Malayali audience who reached out to me and to whom – despite not knowing their language – I shared my gratitude for their warm reviews. I always had the feeling #Home must be recognized for its timely subject about three generations which addresses present social culture too,” Indrans said. Sharing his excitement over the national recognition for the film, Indrans said, “This achievement is a reward for our efforts. The acceptance of #Home as Best Film can be credited to an audience too. The proverb ‘If you want something, the entire universe conspires to help you achieve it’ proved true in my case,” he said. Indrans said the character Oliver Twist was dear to him as he is like him in real life when it comes to using smartphones. Asked what responsibility does the award puts on him now, the actor replied with a smile, “I wish to follow my course of acting as it is. The award is an energy booster to excel and perform more roles in future.”