Film editor K P Hariharaputhran passes away at 79

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Renowned film editor K P Hariharaputhran, aged 79, passed away on Saturday at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram. His illustrious editing career spanned five decades, during which he contributed his expertise to numerous cinematic successes. The cremation was held at the Shantikavadam crematorium at Thycaud at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Hariharaputhran’s journey in the film industry began as a cinematographer for several blockbusters, gradually evolving into roles as assistant editor, associate editor, and finally, as editor. His editing career commenced with the movie “Vilakyu Vangiye Veena” in 1971, and he continued to leave his mark on a string of hit films, including “Seshakriya,” “Guruji Oru Vaaku,” “Sukhamo Devi,” “Punjabi House,” “Mayavi,” “Pandipada,” “Vadakumnathan,” “Chocolate,” “Chathikathe Chandu,” and many more. In total, he edited eighty films, often collaborating with directors like Rafi Mecartin and Shafi.

