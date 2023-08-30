CPM leader Sarojini Balanandan passes away at 86

By Express News Service

KOCHI: CPM leader and its former state committee member, Sarojini Balanandan, passed away in Kochi on Tuesday night. She was 86.



She was at her daughter Sulekha's house when she breathed her last at 8.30 p.m. Sarojini was the wife of former CPM politburo member late E Balanandan, who passed away in 2009.



Her mortal remains will be kept at the Kalamassery town hall from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday for the public to pay their respects. The body will also be kept at the CPM Kalamassery area committee office.

The cremation will be held at Kalamassery public crematorium on Thursday at 11 am.



Sarojini was a member of the CPM state committee from 1985 to 2012. She contested the Kerala Assembly from Aluva in 1996. She also served as the state president of the Janadipathya Mahila Association.

She was also the president of the Kalamassery panchayat during the period of 1980–85.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Sarojini made an immense contribution to raising and fighting for issues faced by women, especially the exploitation they encountered at the workplace. She also stood as a pillar of strength to her husband, comrade Balanandan, Pinarayi remembered.

Sarojini is survived by her two daughters and son, Sulekha and Sarala, and Sunil. One daughter, Susheela, predeceased her.

