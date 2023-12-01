Actor, musician R Subbalakshmi, 87, passes away 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor and musician R Subbalakshmi passed away in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. She was 87. She was suffering from age-related ailments. A former employee of All India Radio, Subbalakshmi had also served as a music instructor at Jawahar Balbhavan.

She became immensely popular with her role in Kalyanaraman. She acted in about 75 films in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Her famous Malayalam movies include Nandanam, Pandippada, CID Moosa and Thilakkam. She had also acted in the Telugu remake of Kalyanaraman.

Subbalakshmi acted in several TV commercials, serials and TV shows. She also acted in about 65 serials. She played important roles in the Doordarshan serials Valayam and Gandharvayamam. She also dubbed for some films and sang for films like Marykkundoru Kunjadu and Ammini.

Her husband Kalyanakrishnan predeceased her. She is survived by three children, including actor and dancer Thara Kalyan.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor and musician R Subbalakshmi passed away in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. She was 87. She was suffering from age-related ailments. A former employee of All India Radio, Subbalakshmi had also served as a music instructor at Jawahar Balbhavan. She became immensely popular with her role in Kalyanaraman. She acted in about 75 films in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Her famous Malayalam movies include Nandanam, Pandippada, CID Moosa and Thilakkam. She had also acted in the Telugu remake of Kalyanaraman. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Subbalakshmi acted in several TV commercials, serials and TV shows. She also acted in about 65 serials. She played important roles in the Doordarshan serials Valayam and Gandharvayamam. She also dubbed for some films and sang for films like Marykkundoru Kunjadu and Ammini. Her husband Kalyanakrishnan predeceased her. She is survived by three children, including actor and dancer Thara Kalyan. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp