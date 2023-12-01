Kannur University vice-chancellor reappointment: Chennithala relishes top court verdict

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Supreme Court verdict on the Kannur University vice-chancellor has come as an I-told-you-so moment for senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, who was the first to approach the High Court against the reappointment of Prof Gopinath Ravindran.

The HC had dismissed his appeal. Welcoming the SC verdict, Chennithala recalled that he was the first leader to cast aspersions on Higher Education Minister R Bindu for writing a letter in favour of Ravindran in her capacity as pro-vice-chancellor.

ALSO READ | Kannur varsity VC issue: Two-year-long legal battle comes to an end, Kerala teachers’ Association have the last laugh

“A person who has attained 60 years of age cannot become vice-chancellor as per UGC rules. A pro vice-chancellor writing to the chancellor favouring the appointment of a VC is not only against norms but also against etiquette,” he said. Chennithala said it was Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who intervened to ensure the reappointment.

